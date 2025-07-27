Sandra Bullock Reunites With Nicole Kidman 27 Years Later, Fans Claim “They Look Better With Time”
Sandra Bullock just turned 61, but still looks as stunning as ever. That being said, her “un-retirement” is creating a buzz among fans, who can’t wait to see her and Nicole Kidman in a long-awaited sequel to a movie they did way back in 1998.
Sandra Bullock looks stunning at 60+
Since 2015, Sandra Bullock has been very selective about her roles. She adopted a son in 2010 and then a daughter in 2015, and since then, she has appeared in selective roles. One of her last roles was in 2022, in The Lost City, also starring Daniel Radcliffe and Channing Tatum. Brad Pitt had a cameo in this, and Bullock returned the favor, making an appearance in Bullet Train.
After the release of The Lost City, Bullock once again said that she’d be taking a step back to focus more on her kids, Louis and Laila. Since then, there have been no active projects from her end, which is why the news about her next movie, with Nicole Kidman, is exciting fans beyond measure.
As one fan gushed, “This got me crying on a plane.”
Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock Reunite For Practical Magic 2
In 1998, the movie Practical Magic made everyone swoon, with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman playing modern witches, Sally and Gillian Owens. The dreamy romance wasn’t a hit at the box office, but the chemistry between the two stars was memorable. At the time, Sandra Bullock was 34, while Nicole Kidman was 31.
After a marriage and painful divorce with Jesse James, Bullock found love again with photographer Bryan Randall in 2015. Sadly, he passed away due to ALS in 2023, leaving Bullock heartbroken. Now, it seems she’s finally getting back onscreen.
In 2024, a source close to her friend Jennifer Aniston revealed that Bullock is “doing okay now.” Her children remain a major source of joy, and her close circle of friends rallied around her throughout Bryan’s illness and after his passing. “She is grateful for all the love,” the source shared, noting that it’s been instrumental in helping her navigate such a painful time.
Unlike Bullock, Kidman has been steadily active in the movie business, and in 2017, she pledged to collaborate with a female director every 18 months to address gender disparities in the film industry. Something that is being repeated in Practical Magic 2.
As one fan noticed, “These women look better with time.” Another piped, “They look amazing !!!!! This is so iconic.”
Fans gush over the real and reel sisterhood.
Nicole Kidman recently posted a reel of with Sandra Bullock, presumably on the set of Practical Magic 2, as she wrote, “The witches are back ✨ Owens sisters’ first day on set! #PracticalMagic.”
Fans went gaga over the pairing and the sequel, writing comments like, “Omgaaahhhhh!!! I’m SO excited!!!” Another cheeky comment read, “I’m seated. The theater employees are scared and asking me to leave because it’s still in production, but I’m simply too seated.”
Some fans even reminisced about the song, as they commented, “AHHHHHHH I can not wait!!!!! I’m already singing, you put the lime in the coconut...” Several others mentioned how happy they were to see Sandra Bullock back on stage and expressed excitement over the sequel as well. As another fan wrote, “This video just extended my life span by at least 10 years.”
What also caught the attention of fans, was the fact that the reel showed the Owen sisters hugging in front of two graves, as one Instagram user wrote, “Hey. Why are there two graves? HEY! WHY ARE THERE TWO GRAVES!?” This sparked a conversation with fans of the movie hoping the aunts, played by Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest, were all right.
Clearly, the excitement will continue. Practical Magic 2 is slated for a September 2026 release, so fans will just have to hold on to their horses till then.
Having Sandra Bullock back on screens, that too with Nicole Kidman is a dream come true for many. Meanwhile, some may be wondering as to what hair Kidman will sport for the movie.