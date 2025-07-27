Sandra Bullock Reunites With Nicole Kidman 27 Years Later, Fans Claim “They Look Better With Time”

Since 2015, Sandra Bullock has been very selective about her roles. She adopted a son in 2010 and then a daughter in 2015, and since then, she has appeared in selective roles. One of her last roles was in 2022, in The Lost City, also starring Daniel Radcliffe and Channing Tatum. Brad Pitt had a cameo in this, and Bullock returned the favor, making an appearance in Bullet Train.



After the release of The Lost City, Bullock once again said that she’d be taking a step back to focus more on her kids, Louis and Laila. Since then, there have been no active projects from her end, which is why the news about her next movie, with Nicole Kidman, is exciting fans beyond measure.



As one fan gushed, “This got me crying on a plane.”