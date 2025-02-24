Sandra Bullock Opens Up About Her Adoption Journey

Making such a significant decision was challenging, especially with the constant public scrutiny surrounding her life. However, even her divorce from Jesse James did not deter her from following through with the adoption process: “He fit in the crook of my arm. He looked me in the eyes. He was wise. My child was wise.”

Despite her conviction, the journey wasn’t without its struggles. Sandra often questioned whether she would ever become a mother: “The perfect child will find you. You will find your child. But you don’t believe that when it’s not happening. When you’re going, ’Where is my family?’”