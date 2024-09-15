10 Pedicures That Were on Everyone’s Feet This Summer and What to Avoid in Fall

Summer was a season full of playful, bold, and vibrant pedicure styles. However, as we transition into fall, the trends shift toward richer, cozier colors and more practical designs that reflect the season’s mood. Here's a look back at 10 of the most popular summer pedicures, as well as what to avoid in the cooler months ahead.

1. Bright neon colors

Neons ruled the summer, from electric pinks to lime greens. These bright, flashy shades were perfect for pool parties and beach days, giving a fun, playful vibe. Neon yellows, oranges, and greens were especially popular among festival-goers and sun worshippers.

2. Realistic toenail art

Selena Gomez’s boyfriend, Benny Blanco broke the internet with his unique pedicure, which was hand-painted by California-based nail artist Nails by Tay. The intricate design features detailed patterns in red, blue, and white hues, closely resembling the craftsmanship seen in traditional Persian carpets. To add a distinctive touch, the tips of each toenail were adorned with a fabric-like detail that mimicked the fringed edges of a rug.

3. Pastel dream

Soft pastel shades like mint green, lavender, and baby blue were also everywhere this summer. They provided a dreamy, calming effect that contrasted the boldness of neons, making them a popular choice for those who wanted a more subdued look.

4. Tropical floral designs

Nothing says summer quite like tropical flowers on your toes. Pedicures with hibiscus flowers, palm leaves, and intricate floral details were in full bloom, with nail art lovers choosing vibrant designs that brought the vacation vibe wherever they went.

5. Rainbow toes

A trend that saw every toenail painted in a different color, rainbow toes added a cheerful and youthful twist to summer pedicures. Whether done with pastels or bold colors, the mismatch look was playful and spirited.

6. Glitter bombs

Glitter pedicures sparkled under the summer sun, whether used as an accent on a single nail or spread across all ten toes. These dazzling designs added glamour to any look, making them a go-to choice for summer parties and events.

7. Beachy blues

From seafoam to turquoise to deep navy, blue nails were everywhere this summer. These shades evoked the ocean’s soothing hues, perfect for those spending time near water. Beachy blues were a refreshing alternative to the warmer tones dominating the season.

8. Metallics

Gold, silver, and rose gold metallic pedicures added a touch of luxury to summer looks. These reflective, shiny finishes were both futuristic and glamorous, perfect for adding a bit of edge to your open-toed shoes.

9. French pedicure with a twist

The classic French pedicure was reimagined this summer with bold-colored tips instead of the traditional white. Neon, metallic, or pastel tips added a trendy update to this timeless look.

10. Minimalist dots and stripes

Minimalism was also a major theme, with simple dot or stripe designs giving toes a modern, understated look. These chic, geometric designs in monochrome or neutral shades provided an elegant alternative to more elaborate nail art.

What to avoid in the Fall.

Square-shaped toenails

The square-shaped toenail was once a favorite for those who wanted a clean, structured look. However, this pedicure shape has become outdated, largely due to its harsh lines, which many find unflattering and uncomfortable. The trend has shifted toward more natural, rounded or almond-shaped nails that give a softer, more feminine appearance. Rounded shapes are not only aesthetically pleasing but also more practical, as they are less likely to cause discomfort when wearing closed shoes.

Mismatch toes

While the mismatched pedicure may be fun in the Summer, in the Fall it will largely be replaced by a more coordinated look. The mismatch trend can now feel juvenile or disorganized in contrast to the more polished, uniform pedicures.