Selena Gomez Hits Back Her Fans Who Think Her New BF Is “Ugly” for Her

Recently Selena Gomez surprised her fans by unleashing her romantic relationship with music producer Benny Blanco. And despite announcing she is happy with her BF it seems like some fans still doubt Benny is a good match for her.

Selena’s fans doubt Benny’s credibility.

The main reason why Selena’s fans aren’t happy with her new BF is his 2020 interview, where he presumably shaded her. That time, Benny complimented Justin Bieber while seemingly making subtle criticisms towards Selena Gomez and other celebrities who had launched makeup lines. The producer expressed, “Justin’s not one of those cookie-cutter pop artists. Like you know, they’re like, ’This is my new single and here’s my makeup line.’ And he’s like, Justin’s like, ’Yo. I have a pimple and I have anxiety today.’ He’s always been upfront about that stuff.” It’s important to note that Selena Gomez established her makeup line in the same year as the interview.

They also think he is “ugly” to date her.

However, it’s not the only reason why Selena’s fans remain dissatisfied with her relationship with Benny. Some think he is not handsome enough. In a series of viral tweets with thousands of likes, social media users have been cruelly targeting Benny’s looks, body, and height as reasons why Selena should not date him. One Twitter user even said: “When Ariana Grande is in a ’who’s dating the ugliest man’ competition and her opponent is Selena Gomez”, while a user on Instagram called Benny “unhandsome”.

Despite all criticism, their relationship seems serious.

Following advice from her own song Kill Em with Kindness, Selena publicly said, “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet.” Another time, she also added: “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.” In response to a commenter questioning her decision to date Benny, Selena wrote, “Oh sweetheart, I’ve been in therapy since I was 18. I know what’s best for me and I will fight till I get what I deserve. I appreciate your misguided input, but I’m growing.” Despite all negative comments, the singer is reportedly feeling good about her relationship with Blanco. The source says, “She feels so safe and secure with him, so she felt like it was a good time to share how happy she is with her fans.”