Shiloh Jolie Pitt’s Dance Moves Steal the Show. There’s One Detail People Noticed

“Her movement is crazy! Thank you for your energy @sh1lohj,” choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter captioned the post. Fans wasted no time filling up the comments, not just praising Shiloh’s impressive moves, but also pointing out how much she resembles her dad. “I see Brad dancing. So much resemblance of him in her expressions,” one user exclaimed, while another added, “She will be a future star in the dance world!”

And this isn’t the first time Shiloh’s dancing has made waves. In 2022, Brad Pitt shared how proud he was of his daughter’s love for dance, showing off his own admiration for her talent. “It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” Brad said of Shiloh’s love for dance, noting her beauty and skill. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he joked.