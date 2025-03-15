Shiloh Jolie Pitt’s Dance Moves Steal the Show. There’s One Detail People Noticed
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt just took social media by storm with her killer dance skills! Rocking a relaxed look in sweats, sneakers, and an oversized tee, her high-energy performance has definitely caught everyone’s attention and earned tons of love online.
“Her movement is crazy! Thank you for your energy @sh1lohj,” choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter captioned the post. Fans wasted no time filling up the comments, not just praising Shiloh’s impressive moves, but also pointing out how much she resembles her dad. “I see Brad dancing. So much resemblance of him in her expressions,” one user exclaimed, while another added, “She will be a future star in the dance world!”
And this isn’t the first time Shiloh’s dancing has made waves. In 2022, Brad Pitt shared how proud he was of his daughter’s love for dance, showing off his own admiration for her talent. “It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” Brad said of Shiloh’s love for dance, noting her beauty and skill. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he joked.
However, Shiloh doesn’t appear to be in very good terms with her father, Brad Pitt. Back in May 2024, she filed a petition to drop her father’s last name, and the following August, she officially asked the court to make it happen. According to court docs reviewed by The Times, she’ll now go by Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, ditching her birth name, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt.
Even with all the ups and downs, Angelina Jolie has always spoken lovingly about her kids, often calling them her "best friends." In a 2023 interview, she made sure to highlight the strong connection she shared with them. “They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends,” she said. Angelina also acknowledged the family's journey toward healing, stating, “We’re seven very different people, which is our strength … we had to heal. There are things we needed to heal from.”
The actress often is accompanied by her children on premiere nights. Most recently, she appeared with three of her kids, Pax, Zahara, and Maddox, at the premiere of her movie Maria. At the event, Zahara twinned with her mom in a stunning white satin gown with a deep neckline, while Pax and Maddox looked sharp in suits—Pax in grey and Maddox in black.
Shiloh Jolie has evolved so much through the years and we’ve been witnesses to these changes. It’s incredible to watch a young child flourishing into such an iconic dancer. We can’t wait to see her next moves!