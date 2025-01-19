Study Identifies 2 Specific Ages When Aging Spikes "Dramatically"—and How to Prevent It

If you’ve observed a sudden onset of wrinkles, discomfort, or an overall sense of aging seemingly happening overnight, there could be a scientific reason behind it. Research indicates that aging may not be a continuous, gradual process, but instead occurs in at least two rapid phases.

A study involving 108 participants monitored changes in their biological makeup over a period ranging from one to nearly seven years. During this time, blood and stool samples, along with skin, oral, and nasal swabs, were collected every few months. Researchers analyzed 135,000 different molecules, including RNA, proteins, and metabolites, as well as microbes such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi present in the participants' guts and on their skin. Interestingly, the majority of molecules and microbes did not display gradual changes aligned with chronological aging.

The ages to watch out for: 44 and 60.

The research, which monitored thousands of molecules in individuals between the ages of 25 and 75, identified two significant waves of age-related shifts occurring around ages 44 and 60. These findings may shed light on why specific health issues, such as musculoskeletal disorders and cardiovascular disease, tend to spike at certain stages of life. “We’re not just changing gradually over time. There are some really dramatic changes,” said Prof. Michael Snyder, a geneticist at Stanford University, who served as the study's senior author. “It turns out the mid-40s is a time of dramatic change, as is the early 60s – and that’s true no matter what class of molecules you look at,” he added. The notable increase in changes during the mid-40s was unexpected. Initially, researchers hypothesized that these changes might be influenced by perimenopausal transitions in women, skewing the results for the entire group. However, the data demonstrated that men in their mid-40s also experienced similar biological shifts. “This suggests that while menopause or perimenopause may contribute to the changes observed in women in their mid-40s, there are likely other, more significant factors influencing these changes in both men and women,” said Dr Xiaotao Shen, a former postdoctoral scholar at Stanford medical school.

The initial phase of changes involved molecules associated with cardiovascular health, as well as the body’s ability to process caffeine and fats. The subsequent phase included molecules tied to immune system regulation, carbohydrate metabolism, and kidney function. Interestingly, molecules related to skin and muscle aging were found to change during both stages. Although earlier studies suggested a possible spike in aging around the age of 78, this could not be confirmed in the latest research as the oldest participants were 75. This pattern aligns with previous evidence indicating that the risk for many age-related conditions does not rise gradually. Instead, conditions like Alzheimer’s and cardiovascular disease show a sharp increase in risk after the age of 60. Some of these changes might also be influenced by lifestyle or behavioral factors.

Fortunately, we can prevent these dramatic aging spikes.

The researchers noted that these insights could guide targeted interventions, such as promoting more physical activity during times of accelerated muscle loss. “I’m a big believer that we should try to adjust our lifestyles while we’re still healthy,” Prof. Snyder said.



