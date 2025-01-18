10 Stories That Prove a Regular Working Day Can Be Stranger Than a Movie

Workplaces can be chaotic, but sometimes the drama is so over-the-top it feels like you’re living in a sitcom. We found 10 stories that can make you feel a little better about your own job as you dive into them. Let’s be real, no job is ever just normal.

1.

Was working retail at a record store. I was training a young girl at the cash register. She was very quiet and shy. It was her first job and she was very nervous. An older gentleman came up to the counter with a cassette tape that he was very excited about. He'd been looking for it for some time and had finally found it at our store. As he spoke, his dentures popped out of his mouth, bounced across the counter, and hit this young trainee right in the waist. She let out a screech, threw her hands in the air, and jumped backwards about 5 ft. The old gentleman reached across the counter, grabbed his dentures, and popped them right back in. The whole event took about 3 seconds. It was hilarious, but the girl was shaking like a leaf and in disbelief of what had just happened to her. YELLOW_TOAD / Reddit

2.

2 ladies were doing a bold shoplifting spree. The police were at every store exit, waiting for them to leave the premises. Store security was tracking them through the store. One woman was pushing a stroller with a little boy in it, approximately 2 y.o. The other one was pushing one of those old-fashioned baby carriages with a blanket thrown over it. She said it had breathing problems and needed privacy. They shopped all 3 floors of our store, filling up the carriage, any room in the stroller, and filling girdles under their clothes, getting physically larger the more time they spent in the store. They finally attempted to return to their car with $5000+ worth of merchandise and were stopped by police. They even had 16 pairs of earrings stuffed into their underpants. The baby that has breathing problems was revealed to be a plastic baby doll.



Delsym_Wiggins / Reddit

3.

Had a lady come in, disgusted at the state of the store. She left and came back with plastic bags, gloves, a mask, and cooking tongs. She started pulling dust bunnies out from under the racking. She asked for a broom, to which I politely obliged. End of the day, I walked her out and thanked her for bringing this to our attention. Never saw her again. She wasn't bugging anyone, and she seemed calmer the more she did this. The whole thing went on for about 3 hours.



SleeplessBlueBird / Reddit

4.

I work as an optician, and had a client come in for a “check up” (at the optometrist’s, for sight). His eyesight was about -3.50 and -8.00 (those who wear glasses know that this is bad news). He shrugged and said, “Ah! Will do. Been working as a truck driver with this vision and I see great!” (he doesn’t wear glasses). My colleagues and I thought about asking for his work schedule to know on which days we shouldn’t leave the house.



imagine_enchiladas / Reddit

5.

Back when I first started ages ago, a woman called in and said, "My mouse isn't working!" I asked her if it was wired or wireless. "I don't know! Why would I know that?" "What do you mean? Is it wired or not? Is there a wire on it?" "I said I don't know! This isn't my job to know, it's yours!" So I asked her if she picked it up and walked away, how far would she get. I was the one that got in trouble.



KhaosElement / Reddit

6.

Worked at a reception venue. One event really sticks out. Everything went well until the cake. Bride and groom feed each other, she does it very nicely, he smashes it into her face. She screams, starts crying and leaves. The father of the bride asks the DJ for the mic. He thanks everyone for coming and says they can take their gifts on the way out because the couple decided to break up. I'm sure there were issues leading up to the event, but the bride had told everyone (including the groom) that if he smashed the cake in her face, it was over. She wasn't lying.



Kriselbee / Reddit

7.

Worked at a retail store. One gentleman who'd been working there for a few years was working the register. We sold big appliances. A couple comes in to buy a washer and dryer with cash – $100 bills. My co-worker marks every bill with one of those counterfeit pens. If the bills are fake, it will be a dark color and if they are real they will be yellowish. Every one turned black and he called the police. Police came. Turns out my coworker used a permanent marker and not the counterfeit pen to check each $100 bills.



estral23 / Reddit

8.

My coworker was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes and decided to make major changes. She was going to eat more fruit and less candy. She came into work and saw that I was tired and said, "You look tired, that's low blood sugar, have some fruit." She opens her purse, which is filled with Laffy Taffy banana flavor. She also switched to only drinking orange soda all day, again the fruit. She was constantly having blood sugar issues and wouldn't listen to any of us about how she's just piling sugar into herself. It was fruit!



moocal / Reddit

9.

A lady was cruising around in a mart cart filling it will all kinds of glorious snack cakes when she went to reach for some frozen Chinese food. She overreached and fell on the floor, lodging herself between the cart and the freezer door. She couldn't stand up on her own and the three employees couldn't lift her, so they went and got a pallet, rolled her up on it and then used the forklift to stand her up and slide her back into the cart. It was really something I was not expecting to do at work today.



nonoriginalname / Reddit

10.

I worked at a photo printing lab, and we got people in all the time who claimed we were messing up their pictures. One woman had us print 800 vacation pictures. They were bad quality, dark, and out of focus. She insisted that we'd ruined them, that they were perfect in her camera. We finally gave her her money back, even though we'd done nothing wrong and were out a lot of time and paper. She called us 30 minutes later and told us she was at a store across town, and they had reprinted all of her pictures and they were beautiful, in focus, nice and bright. I told her that the same person who owned our store also owned the store across town, and that not only would it have taken that store several hours to reprint 800 pictures, but their printer was down that day, so they couldn't have printed anything. She hung up on me.



laidymondegreen / Reddit