Suri Cruise’s Recent Appearance Leaves People Worried — Everyone’s Asking One Thing

Suri, the 18-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, has reached a significant milestone as she’s off to college. However, recent photos have swept the internet, revealing a vulnerable moment where she was seen breaking down in tears.

Suri was caught on camera experiencing a tearful and agitated episode in Brooklyn, New York. Photos revealed the teenager visibly upset during a phone conversation, shedding tears as she walked through the city streets.

At one point, she was seen with her head in her hand, crying into her phone. Even after the call ended, she continued wiping away tears. The footage sparked concern online, with everyone asking the same question: “What happened?”

Despite the emotional moment, Cruise is on the brink of an exciting year. In a now-deleted clip from a fellow student’s online profile, Suri was seen wearing a Carnegie Mellon hoodie. While it hasn’t been confirmed, there is speculation that she may be considering a future in fashion or acting.

In a recent interview, her mother disclosed that she’s been engaging in various creative activities—such as joining a book club, taking dance classes, and painting—to keep herself busy as her daughter gets ready to start college.

Holmes noted, “Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her, and I’m happy.”



She continued, ’’I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that.’’