The “Coffee Cup” Interview Method That Job Recruiters Love to Use

You walk into a job interview feeling confident. The conversation flows, the questions feel fair, and everything’s going better than expected. Then, somewhere in the middle of it all, the interviewer casually asks, “Would you like something to drink?” Before you know it, the interview’s over.



But here’s where it gets interesting. What do you do with the cup? Do you quietly leave it on the table and head out? Do you ask where you should put it? Do you take it back to the kitchen without a word? It may seem trivial, but this tiny moment speaks volumes. The way you handle that cup might just say more about you than your entire resume.