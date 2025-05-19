This Woman’s Pregnancy Shoot Looked Normal Until People Spotted One Detail
Social media exploded with reactions when striking new images of Brazilian music star Ludmilla and her expecting wife, Brunna Gonçalves, were unveiled.
Known for being the first Afro-Latin American woman to reach over one billion Spotify streams, Ludmilla revealed that she and Brunna are gearing up to welcome their first child. It was a surprising detail on Brunna’s body, though, that sparked the most discussion.
Fans were amazed as Brunna debuted her baby bump.
After her standout set at the 2024 Coachella Festival, Ludmilla is drawing even more global attention not just for her music, but for her growing family. She and Brunna Gonçalves began their relationship in October 2018 and made things official with a surprise home wedding on December 16, 2019.
Brunna, now 33 (four years Ludmilla’s senior), is widely known as a professional dancer. She first joined Ludmilla’s team in 2015 as a backup dancer, though the two kept things strictly professional at first. Ludmilla wasn’t out at the time, and Brunna had never dated a woman, making them hesitant despite growing feelings.
Now, six years into their relationship and five years married, the bond between them is clear to all who follow their journey. The couple recently shared joyful maternity photos, standing side by side in matching neutral-toned outfits to announce that they’re expecting a baby girl.
However, it wasn’t just the pregnancy that drew attention. Fans were stunned by Brunna’s sharply defined abs, even with her visible baby bump.
People questioned whether Brunna’s abs are natural.
“I’ve never seen a pregnant belly with abs, that’s insane,” one person wrote on X. That sentiment echoed throughout the comments, with other posts sharing similar statements.
“I guess it’s called Abdominal Etching,” commented one user. Another added, “It’s also going to be unhealthy for the baby as they are compressed into the abdominal area more than what is natural.”
One more asked, “Her abs will probably go away as months pass by, unless she has undergone a procedure to enhance her abs??”
Most seem to agree that the woman’s looks were due to abdominal etching, a cosmetic surgery that contours the midsection. While liposuction is common, with over 250,000 procedures done in 2018 alone, etching is a more refined version aimed at sculpting specific features.
Instead of merely removing fat for a slimmer shape, abdominal etching targets precise fat areas to define the muscle structure underneath, giving the appearance of highly visible abs.
Their announcement was shared through a creative reveal and a special concert.
Ludmilla broke the news to fans on November 9 via Instagram with a unique and artistic reveal.
In the video, the singer painted bright colors on a blank canvas while Brunna danced gently nearby in a light, flowing dress. As the painting evolved, it became clear the subject was a baby, delighting followers who flooded the comments with kind words.
The day after, Ludmilla gave fans another surprise: personal photos from a São Paulo concert showing her and Brunna on stage. The images, capturing their laughter and affection, were full of emotion.
In a later interview, Ludmilla confessed that motherhood and marriage hadn’t been on her radar before Brunna. “Ever since I was born, I started to have some desires that I had never even thought about. Like, getting married, for me, was a very distant thing. Having a child, then, is even more distant!”, she said.
As their relationship deepened, her feelings shifted. “Look, I want to have a child now, because I want my son to see what his mother is like, what she does, I want to be his friend”, she added.
Brunna also recalled starting pregnancy tests just four days after embryo implantation, even though doctors advised waiting up to nine days. “On the fourth day, I already started. And then, alone, I took the test, negative. I said: okay. It’s normal.”
By the fifth day, she noticed a faint second line and tested several times to be sure. “I took a digital scan, so it said ‘yes, yes, you are pregnant’. That’s the only way for me to believe”, she remembered.
Health experts weigh in on pregnancy and abdominal definition.
According to medical professionals, abdominal muscles are key to supporting the spine and internal organs. When they engage, they enable bending, turning, and posture functions tied to what’s known as ’core stability.’
As pregnancy progresses and the belly expands, these muscles stretch and can lose strength, making it harder to perform their usual roles. If they’re not regularly exercised, the growing uterus may overstretch them, and returning to their pre-pregnancy form may prove difficult post-delivery.
Doctors emphasize that common core workouts like crunches are not suitable during pregnancy.
Such exercises aren’t just ineffective, they’re risky. During pregnancy, the stretched abdominal wall can’t contract effectively. Additionally, lying flat on your back (as crunches require) can reduce blood flow by putting pressure on major blood vessels, potentially leading to dizziness.
