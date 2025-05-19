This Woman’s Pregnancy Shoot Looked Normal Until People Spotted One Detail

In a later interview, Ludmilla confessed that motherhood and marriage hadn’t been on her radar before Brunna. “Ever since I was born, I started to have some desires that I had never even thought about. Like, getting married, for me, was a very distant thing. Having a child, then, is even more distant!”, she said.

As their relationship deepened, her feelings shifted. “Look, I want to have a child now, because I want my son to see what his mother is like, what she does, I want to be his friend”, she added.

Brunna also recalled starting pregnancy tests just four days after embryo implantation, even though doctors advised waiting up to nine days. “On the fourth day, I already started. And then, alone, I took the test, negative. I said: okay. It’s normal.”

By the fifth day, she noticed a faint second line and tested several times to be sure. “I took a digital scan, so it said ‘yes, yes, you are pregnant’. That’s the only way for me to believe”, she remembered.