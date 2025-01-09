Tom Hanks, 68, Sparks Health Concerns After Fans Notice Something Odd in His Hands

What’s going on with Tom Hanks? The 68-year-old sparked concern during his latest SNL appearance, with fans noticing his hands trembling and wondering if there’s more to the story.

Tom Hanks has got fans talking after his latest Saturday Night Live appearance. The 68-year-old Oscar winner joined a star-studded crew, including Scarlett Johansson, Alec Baldwin or Kristen Wiig, and John Mulaney, to support host Martin Short in the famous Five-Timers Club sketch. But instead of just enjoying his usual charm, viewers couldn’t help but notice his hands trembling during the segment, sparking fresh concerns about his health. Fans quickly took to social media, wondering if there’s more going on with the beloved Forrest Gump star.

One fan commented under a promo post on the show’s official Instagram, asking, “Is Tom Hanks’ hand shaking?”. This isn’t the first time Hanks’ tremors have caught attention. Back in June 2022, a video surfaced where Hanks’ hands were seen shaking as he struggled to hold a microphone steady. In the footage, the actor moved the mic back and forth between his trembling hands before attempting to grip it with both hands while speaking to the crowd.

Hanks, who has openly revealed his Type 2 diabetes diagnosis, has not yet commented on the tremors, leaving fans wondering if they might be related to his health. The comments, however, were filled with concern: “He is 68 years old people!” one person pointed out. Another suggested, “His hands were trembling in anticipation because the producers had put on a selection of his favorite PIZZA for him after the show.” Someone else remarked, “It happens. It’s part of aging. Everything weakens, including the muscles that support and control.”

Greg Allen / Invision / AP / East News

