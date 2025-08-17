Top 8 Pedicure Colors That Are Trending This Summer
Summer 2025 is all about toes that communicate confidence and fun. This season favors shades that range from sleek classics to vibrant pastels and buttery brightness. Based on expert picks and editorial forecasts, these 8 pedicure colors are dominating the style scene.
1. Classic red.
A timeless choice that never goes out of style, classic red gives toes an instant polish upgrade and pairs with everything from denim to evening wear. Expected to remain a seasonal staple all summer long, it balances boldness with sophistication beautifully
2. Cool blue.
Cool blue reflects summer skies and ocean vibes. Shades like ultramarine and Riviera-style blues bring vibrant energy while complementing sun‑kissed legs.
3. Sunny coral.
Tropical and mood-boosting, sunny coral radiates warmth and playfulness. Think watermelon‑inspired and sunset-inflected tones. This juicy shade suits all skin tones and nails the classic summer vibe.
4. Fun leopard.
Pedicure patterns like fun leopard spots elevate ordinary nail looks into cheeky, festival-ready statements. Often layered over pastel or neutral bases, this animal print trend adds bold personality to any look.
5. Milky blue.
A clean, translucent, ice-tinged blue perfectly captures “princess nail” energy. The sheer aqua finish feels fancy yet fresh, ideal for minimalist style with a twist.
6. Muted green.
Undertones of sage and olive lend muted green a subtly earthy elegance that’s totally unexpected on toes. Cool yet approachable, this “quiet luxury” shade is chic with neutrals and linen textures alike.
7. Lovely lilac.
Soft lavender nails evoke a dreamy, airy vibe that complements tanned skin beautifully while offering a pastel refresh. Its delicate glow has become a go-to for barely-there polish lovers.
8. Butter yellow.
Positive, uplifting, and utterly eye-catching, butter yellow is the sunshine shade of 2025. From creamy lemon tones to soft neon citrus, it’s a high-gloss winner for toes that demand attention.
Want even more inspiration? Check out this roundup of 8 summer 2025 nail trends you’ll see everywhere for a broader look at what’s coming for both fingers and toes.