“Truly Identical!” Reese Witherspoon Reveals the New Elle Woods for "Legally Blonde" Prequel
Grab your fluffy pink feathers, your fashionista chihuahua, and get ready to bend and snap because the queen of Harvard Law is back (or rather, her young version). Reese Witherspoon, the actress who made Elle Woods an absolute icon in Legally Blonde, has just officially introduced the young actress who will take over the prequel to the saga. And there’s one thing everyone noticed right away...
The legacy of Elle Woods
Legally Blonde began as a novel in 2001, and it wasn't long before it became an iconic movie that taught us that intelligence and a love of fashion can be the perfect combination to achieve our dreams. Reese Witherspoon, at her short 25 years, stepped into the shoes of Elle Woods, a frat girl who enters Harvard Law to win back her ex, but ends up proving that she is much more than a blonde with good taste in outfits thanks to her perseverance, confidence and optimism.
The story continued with the sequel Red, White & Blonde in 2003, a spin-off in 2009, and even a Broadway musical. All these productions, which won over audiences like few others, have become true classics of cinema and pop culture over time. And the numbers prove it: the Legally Blonde franchise has grossed more than 266 million dollars worldwide.
But the love for Elle is not only shared by fans, but also by Reese, who has always felt a deep emotional connection with the character, to the point of considering her a source of inspiration. That's why, when it was announced that there would be a prequel, everyone was on the lookout to find out who would be in charge of bringing this endearing character to life. And recently, after much waiting, the answer came from none other than Whiterspoon herself.
Reese Witherspoon announces Lexi Minetree as young Elle Woods.
The prequel, simply titled Elle, which will be scripted by Laura Kittrell and produced by Reese through her company Hello Sunshine, will explore Elle Woods' adolescence in the '90s, before she became Harvard's most charismatic lawyer. And the big question has already been answered: the young Elle will be played by Lexi Minetree, an actress who has already appeared in Law & Order: SVU and in Lifetime and Tubi movies.
The news was announced in the most emotional way possible: Reese Witherspoon, the original Elle, revealed to Minetree in a video that she no longer had to audition because.... it was her! The actress' reaction was a mix of tears, shock, and an urgent call to her mom. Classic.
The public took the news with great excitement. The video even reached two hundred thousand likes in its first 24 hours of being posted! And many noticed something amazing that they simply can't unsee. Ever since Lexi Minetree was announced as Elle Woods, fans have been saying it again and again: she looks just like Reese!
With her beaming smile and trademark sparkle, she seems like the perfect choice to bring the young lawyer-in-training to life. Witherspoon herself admitted that, when watching her audition, she felt like they were seeing the same person in two different times: "When I saw her tape, I was like... Are we the same person?" she commented. And yes, Reese, we can totally relate to you!
Many have even taken the time to express their surprise due to how truly identical both actresses are, as well as their joy for this decision, and to send their best wishes to Lexi in this extraordinary stage that is about to begin:
- "The way I thought that she was you when she walked in omggggg" @blueyesmusic / Instagram
- "Omg TWINS 😍💖" @mollycarlson1 / Instagram
- "She is going to do great as Elle Woods. Her reaction is adorable 😂💕" @rockygirldiva / Instagram
- "😭 Getting a glimpse into other women's career success makes my heart feel two sizes too big. Congrats!!" @pointsbyj / Instagram
- "Literally thought it was her daughter at first" @sammyyy.t / Instagram
- "She is 100% Elle Woods! Adorable 🥰 I can’t wait to see her in action!" @ happilyorganizedchaos / Instagram
The selection process was exhaustive, with Reese involved in every step. In the end, Minetree stood out for her authenticity and energy, managing to capture the spirit of Elle Woods without falling into simple imitation.
To prepare for the role, she has been reviewing the original films and training to capture the character's distinctive characteristics. "EEEK!!! So lovely meeting you in person and I promise I’m gunna make you so proud💖," commented Lexi herself on Reese's post, melting the hearts of all fans of this franchise.
What to expect from the Legally Blonde prequel series.
While there is no exact premiere date, Elle is expected to arrive on Prime Video in late 2025. Production will begin in March, and fans can look forward to a series that shows us the challenges and triumphs that defined Elle Woods before Harvard. That can only mean one thing: more iconic phrases and pink, lots and lots of pink!
And as the saying goes, there's no two without three!
If the excitement for the prequel wasn't enough, there's more news for the fans: Legally Blonde 3 is still on the way, with Reese returning as Elle and the confirmed return of Jennifer Coolidge as the iconic Paulette. So go tell your chihuahuas that a year full of Elle Woods on screen is coming!
In short, the prequel to Legally Blonde is about to conquer us once again, and Lexi Minetree is ready to take on the legacy of Elle Woods with a smile so radiant that even Reese Witherspoon was left speechless.