“Truly Identical!” Reese Witherspoon Reveals the New Elle Woods for "Legally Blonde" Prequel

Legally Blonde began as a novel in 2001, and it wasn't long before it became an iconic movie that taught us that intelligence and a love of fashion can be the perfect combination to achieve our dreams. Reese Witherspoon, at her short 25 years, stepped into the shoes of Elle Woods, a frat girl who enters Harvard Law to win back her ex, but ends up proving that she is much more than a blonde with good taste in outfits thanks to her perseverance, confidence and optimism.

The story continued with the sequel Red, White & Blonde in 2003, a spin-off in 2009, and even a Broadway musical. All these productions, which won over audiences like few others, have become true classics of cinema and pop culture over time. And the numbers prove it: the Legally Blonde franchise has grossed more than 266 million dollars worldwide.

But the love for Elle is not only shared by fans, but also by Reese, who has always felt a deep emotional connection with the character, to the point of considering her a source of inspiration. That's why, when it was announced that there would be a prequel, everyone was on the lookout to find out who would be in charge of bringing this endearing character to life. And recently, after much waiting, the answer came from none other than Whiterspoon herself.