They Were Born Minutes Apart—Then They Married Identical Twins and Took the Most Unbelievable Honeymoon
Finding “the one” is already hard enough—but what if you found someone who not only matched you perfectly, but also happened to have an identical twin for your sibling? That’s exactly what happened to Jeremy and Caleb Baker and Brooklyn and Kristen Stutler, two sets of identical twins who tied the knot in a spectacular double wedding in Buckeye, Arizona.
A love story written in twos.
Jeremy and Caleb met Brooklyn and Kristen in a church youth group back in 2016. At first, they were just friends, but after years of growing closer, romance blossomed.
Fast-forward to June 2024, and the twin brothers popped the question—just one minute apart! Their wedding was a heartwarming affair, where guests got to witness a love story that seemed straight out of a storybook.
But it was their honeymoon plans that had the internet buzzing!
Not just a honeymoon for two.
Instead of jetting off separately, the couples booked a joint cruise to Mexico! Some people online found it unusual, with comments like, “That’s so weird. Honeymoon together?” and “Not going on the honeymoon together 🤨”
For the twins, though, it was the most natural thing in the world. They’ve shared birthdays, childhoods, and even matching careers—the sisters both work at CVS as pharmacy technicians, while the brothers study film at Huntington University Arizona.
A twin bond that can’t be broken.
While many couples dream of a private getaway, these twins couldn’t imagine spending their special moment apart.
As for their future, the Bakers and the Stutlers plan to live right next to each other in neighboring apartments. Some people might call it unusual, but for them, it’s just another way to stay connected.
The internet has one more prediction.
As if the twin wedding and twin honeymoon weren’t enough, the internet is now convinced of one more thing—they’re going to have twins!
Comment sections are flooded with people saying things like, “They’re gonna have twin children as well.”
Unlike their honeymoon plans, the internet has chosen to be supportive of their future generation, “Love this. That means their children, should they choose to have any biologically, will be siblings 🤗”
While some others said, “So all of their children will be genetic siblings, even though technically cousins. Genetics are cool, especially when identical twins are in the mix!”
While there’s no guarantee of twin babies, science does suggest that twin moms are more likely to have twins themselves—so who knows? The next chapter of this story might just involve matching baby strollers!
So, what do you think? Would you ever go on a double honeymoon with your sibling? If your sibling is a twin, you’re more than likely to, since the twin bond is so very special!