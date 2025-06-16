We Found Out How Old the Characters in 12 Iconic Paintings Really Are

The artist John Singer Sargent decided to paint a portrait of the socialite Virginie Gautreau, famous for her scandalous love affairs. The young painter wanted to achieve recognition and success this way. The painting did cause a stir, but not quite the one Sargent wanted. Parisian society was furious, and the artist had to leave for England, and Virginie had to withdraw from high society for a while.

Virginie was born in the family of a Creole planter, and after the death of her father, moved to Paris together with her mother. There the girl quickly made her way into high society thanks to her good looks and married a banker, Pierre Gautreau, who was twice older than his wife. Virginie highly valued her charm, dyed her hair and eyebrows with henna, and also covered her face and body with lavender-colored powder. At the time of the famous painting, she was 25 years old.