11 Gluten Intolerance Signs People Tend to Overlook

When most people think about gluten sensitivity, digestive troubles like cramps or bloating usually come to mind. But gluten intolerance can show up in far more unusual ways, often with no stomach symptoms at all. From odd neurological effects to peculiar skin flare-ups, your body might be reacting to gluten in surprising ways.

If you’re facing unexplained symptoms without a clear medical reason, your diet might be worth a second look. Here are 11 unexpected signs that gluten could be causing problems for you.