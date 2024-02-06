We Ranked 10+ Grammy 2024 Outfits From Simplest to Classiest

So, the Grammys had all the big pop stars rocking their attention-grabbing outfits. Even though the red carpet usually plays it safe, this time, there was a surprising wave of elegance. But hey, not everyone got the memo, and some artists just missed the fashion vibe. Despite the Grammys being a bit traditional, it’s still a place where musicians mix classic styles with a splash of fun. Time to spill the tea on the fashion hits and misses.