Comedian Celeste Barber Recreates Celebrities’ Photos, and It’s Viral

Celeste Barber, the Australian comedian famous for her funny takes on celebrity Instagram photos, is back with some fresh content, and it’s as hilarious as ever!

In her ongoing series, #CelesteChallengeAccepted, she’s taking on big names like Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid. By putting her own funny twist on their glamorous photos, Celeste makes them way more relatable to us regular folks.

But there’s more to it than just laughs—Celeste’s Instagram parodies also give us a peek behind the scenes of those seemingly perfect celebrity lifestyles, reminding us that what we see on social media isn’t always real.