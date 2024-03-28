What 15+ Actors Who Starred in the Harry Potter Film Series Look Like Now

The first movie about the adventures of Harry Potter and his friends was released when many of us were still in school or college. But time doesn’t stand still, and the actors who played in the saga have changed quite significantly. Let’s take a look at them now.

Natalia Tena — Nymphadora Tonks

Chris Rankin — Percy Weasley

David Thewlis — Remus Lupin

Evanna Lynch — Luna Lovegood

Warwick Davis — Professor Filius Flitwick

Imelda Staunton — Dolores Umbridge

James Phelps — Fred Weasley

Harry Melling — Dudley Dursley

Timothy Spall — Peter Pettigrew

Brendan Gleeson — Alastor «Mad Eye» Moody

Zoë Wanamaker — Rolanda Hooch

John Cleese — Nearly Headless Nick

Ian Hart — Quirinus Quirrell

Bonnie Wright — Ginny Weasley

David Bradley — Argus Filch

Katie Leung — Cho Chang

And here are some Harry Potter quotes that we will never be able to forget.

