“What Happened to Your Lips?” Gwyneth Paltrow’s Video Goes Viral After People Notice the Same Detail
Gwyneth Paltrow might have been serving Korean steak and eggs in her latest Instagram video, but it’s her lips that ended up stealing the spotlight. The Goop founder posted a casual kitchen clip showing herself whipping up her take on the savory dish. She kept things cozy, talking fans through the process and captioning it: “Made with love, a little heat, and packed with flavor.”
But while some followers were busy drooling over the food, others couldn’t help but notice something else: Paltrow’s upper lip looked noticeably fuller than usual. And once the comments started rolling in, they didn’t hold back.
“What have you done on your lips?” one person asked directly. Another chimed in with, “Something happened to her top lip,” or even, “Is there something with her lips?” Some followers praised the dish but still couldn’t help noticing this small detail, with one person writing, “Mmmmm looks so yum. But don’t tell me you’ve done your lips too.”
It’s unclear whether the change is down to lip liner magic, a new beauty treatment, or just the camera angle—and Paltrow hasn’t addressed it either way. For now, the mystery remains unsolved, but one thing’s certain: she’s still got everyone talking, both about her recipes and her look.