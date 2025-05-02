What Hollywood Stars Actually Make, and It Might Surprise You
When it comes to Hollywood paychecks, things aren’t always what they seem. While some stars rake in jaw-dropping salaries for blockbuster films and streaming deals, others earn far less than you’d expect—despite being household names. From behind-the-scenes deals to surprising low-budget roles, here’s a closer look at what your favorite celebrities actually make—and why their incomes might just surprise you.
1. Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan is an American actress, singer, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur with an estimated net worth of $2 million.
2. Chris Tucker
As of 2025, Chris Tucker has an estimated net worth of $5 million USD, primarily earned through his work in film, television, and stand-up comedy tours.
3. Nicolas Cage
As of 2025, Nicolas Cage’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $40 million.
4. Selena Gomez
As of 2025, Selena Gomez’s net worth is estimated at $1.3 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. This marks a significant increase from her estimated net worth of $95 million in 2022 and $800 million in 2023.
5. Pamela Anderson
As of 2025, Pamela has an estimated net worth of $20 million, proving she’s far more than just her iconic roles—she remains a lasting force in entertainment and beyond.
6. Adele
Adele’s net worth is estimated at approximately $250 million. She surpassed a net worth of $20 million for the first time in 2011. Although she hasn’t reached billionaire status, her fortune is still remarkable, built through a hugely successful music career, bestselling albums, sold-out tours, and profitable endorsement deals.
7. Kelly Rutherford
Kelly’s estimated net worth stands at $1 million, making her one of the less wealthy members of the Gossip Girl cast. Compared to some of her co-stars, her financial standing is relatively modest.
8. Anne Hathaway
As of 2025, Anne Hathaway’s net worth is estimated at $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
9. Oprah Winfrey
As of 2025, Oprah Winfrey’s net worth is estimated at $3 billion, solidifying her status as the world’s richest talk show host and placing her among the top 50 wealthiest individuals in media and entertainment.
10. Taylor Swift
As of 2025, Taylor Swift’s net worth is estimated at $1.6 billion, according to Forbes.
11. Kim Kardashian
As of 2025, Kim Kardashian’s net worth is estimated at $1.7 billion, making her the wealthiest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.
12. Arnold Schwarzenegger
As of 2025, Arnold Schwarzenegger has an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion.
13. Kevin Spacey
As of 2025, Kevin Spacey’s net worth is estimated to be negative $2 million, reflecting significant financial decline following multiple legal challenges and professional setbacks.
