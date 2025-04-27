What Triggers “Old People Smell” and How to Beat It

As we get older, our skin undergoes changes that also impact how we smell. One of the main culprits behind the so-called “old person smell” is a substance called 2-nonenal. This occurs because, over time, our skin loses its ability to counteract certain chemical reactions, leading to a breakdown of natural oils that produce a faintly musty or grassy odor.

This shift typically begins around the age of 40 and becomes more noticeable as we continue to age. Additionally, our skin’s oil production changes, and fluctuations in hormones and metabolism can further influence how we smell.