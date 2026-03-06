“Why Is She Embarrassing Herself?” Selena Gomez Kisses Her Husband’s Dirty Foot—Fans Are Seriously Confused
A short clip featuring Selena Gomez has the internet talking again, and not everyone is impressed. The moment, which quickly started circulating on social media, shows the singer and actress playfully kissing her husband’s foot. What might have been meant as a silly or affectionate moment, however, ended up sparking a wave of confused and sometimes brutal reactions online.
In the clip, Gomez appears relaxed and joking around, but viewers immediately zeroed in on one detail: the foot didn’t exactly look, clean. That small detail turned what could’ve been a cute couple moment into a viral debate about boundaries, hygiene, and celebrity behavior.
Many people in the comments couldn’t hide their discomfort. One viewer bluntly asked, “Why is she embarrassing herself like that?” Another simply wrote, “Absolutely not.”
Others seemed genuinely confused about what they were seeing, with one comment reading, “For my mental health this is AI.” Then there were the more dramatic reactions. One user claimed, “It’s a humiliation ritual,” while someone else focused on the most obvious issue: “HIS FEET IS DIRTY?!?”
Of course, viral moments like this often get blown out of proportion. Some fans defended Gomez, saying the internet tends to overanalyze every little thing celebrities do. To them, it looked like nothing more than a goofy couple moment that probably wasn’t meant to be taken seriously.
Still, the reaction shows how quickly a few seconds of video can spiral into a full-blown online conversation. Love shows up in different ways for different people, and sometimes what looks unusual to others is simply someone expressing affection in their own love language.
Small, playful moments between partners can be a reminder that real relationships aren’t always polished or picture-perfect, they’re personal. At the end of the day, love isn’t about how it looks to the internet, but how it feels to the people living it.
What do you think, should people judge how others express love, or is every couple free to show affection in their own unique way?