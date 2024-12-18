"Is This Even Possible?" Selena Gomez’s Transformation Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Selena Gomez has been a prominent figure in 2024, openly celebrating her curves and navigating life with Lupus, an autoimmune disease. Yet, her recent transformations have sparked significant buzz. At her most recent red carpet events, the 32-year-old unveiled a noticeably leaner physique, prompting fans to wonder if the weight loss might be linked to the use of Ozempic.

Scott A Garfitt/Invision/East News , Scott A Garfitt/Invision/East News

Selena Gomez has consistently radiated confidence, celebrating her appearance through every stage of change. In 2024, her journey sparked widespread admiration as she openly shared her experiences with self-acceptance and managing her health. Lately, she has once again become a focal point of conversation among her devoted fans, who admire her resilience and grace. “Every day she slays even more, how is this even possible?” one fan remarked, echoing the collective sentiment of her supporters.

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News , Kayla Thompson/Broadimage Entertainment/Broad Image/East News

Fans largely expressed their support, with one commenting, “Selena looks amazing! She’s naturally slim, but the medications she likely takes for her kidneys and other health conditions can make her weight fluctuate a lot.” However, some speculated about whether the pop star might be using Ozempic, a drug trending in Hollywood. One user pushed back, saying, “I can’t imagine someone with a single transplanted kidney, not to mention Lupus, would be taking Ozempic or a similar drug. That’s a risky move. Yikes.”



A behind-the-scenes photo from the NYC red carpet quickly gained attention. In a close-up, Selena showcased her radiant features and impeccable makeup. Her noticeably slimmer appearance once again left fans amazed.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News , VALERIE MACON/AFP/East News

Recently, Selena Gomez surprised fans by debuting a chic bob haircut that exuded classic “old money” elegance. The sleek, timeless style perfectly complemented her refined aesthetic, giving off a vibe of effortless sophistication. Paired with her poised demeanor and understated fashion choices, the new look drew widespread admiration, with fans and fashion enthusiasts praising her for embracing a hairstyle that seamlessly blends modern trends with vintage charm.

