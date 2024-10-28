Cameron Diaz Reveals The Sweet Reason Behind Her Return to Hollywood

With Cameron Diaz making a comeback with Jamie Foxx in Back in Action, after almost 8 years of absence from the big screen, fans cannot wait to see the magic given it is her third movie with him. That said, the credit for bringing her back to Hollywood lies with another man altogether.

Fans of Cameron Diaz have cause to celebrate as the 52-year-old Charlie’s Angels star will soon be seen on the big screen again, as she stars with Jamie Foxx in the film Back in Action. She has in fact, previously worked together with him in Annie and Any Given Sunday.



Cameron even claimed in an interview, that she couldn’t say no to Jamie. Said the actress and mother, “He said, ’Come with me.’ And I was like, ’Okay, let’s do it.’ It’s our third film together.”



Of course, it’s no secret that Foxx went all out to rope in Cameron for the movie, even involving Tom Brady in the fray, as is clear from this conversation.



That said, Cameron is back for one reason only. As the actress admitted, her husband, Benji Madden is proving to be her strongest support system ever and the main reason behind her comeback on the big screen.

The push for Cameron to “un-retire” came from her husband, Benji Madden. The Good Charlotte rocker was very supportive of her, something she admitted during a conversation at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit.



Cameron stepped away from her Hollywood career in 2014 and now will be back in 2025. During her years away from the limelight, she married Benji Madden (in 2015) and went on to welcome two children via a surrogate, becoming the mom of daughter, Raddix, 4, and son Cardinal, who is around six months.



Said the There’s Something About Mary star, about her return to Hollywood, “I had to push myself. My husband, he’s just the best. He was just like, ’You’ve been supporting us and building the family.’ And supporting him in his businesses. He’s like, ’It’s time for us to support you and let mommy ascend and do her do her thing.’”



Fans are excited about her return, as they left her comments like, “I’m really glad she’s acting again” and “I’m excited to see you again on the big screen!!!”

It may not have been easy, but Cameron decided to walk away from her career because she felt it was the right time for her to start a family.



Said the mom-of-two, “It felt like the right thing for me to reclaim my own life, and I just really didn’t care about anything else.” She continued to state, “Nobody’s opinion, nobody’s success, no one’s offer, no one’s anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I wanted to have. I think it’s when it comes to what are you passionate about. For me, it was to build my family.”



Now, she feels just as passionately about reclaiming her career, and fans are thankful for her return.

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/East News