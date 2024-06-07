“Got a BILLION Reasons to Love Him,” Salma Hayek’s Tribute to Her Husband Causes a Big Stir

“When I married him, everyone said, ’Oh, she married him for the money,’” Salma revealed a few years ago about her marriage to François-Henri Pinault. Despite addressing these rumors, the same hurtful comments still flood her Instagram posts whenever she celebrates her husband.

More than a decade into her marriage, the actress still remembers the stereotypical accusations she faced after marrying billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault. The couple met in 2006, not realizing their casual conversation would blossom into something serious. Salma and François-Henri have a daughter together, and Salma is also a stepmom to his three kids from a previous relationship.

The Oscar-nominated star has often addressed the misconceptions around her marriage, saying that when she married him, everyone thought it was for the money. Gushing over her husband, she said, “Fifteen years together, and we are strong in love. I don’t even get offended; I’m like, yeah, whatever.” She also mentioned that there’s a lot of unfair judgment against wealthy men, with people assuming that being rich means they might not be good people.

Despite repeatedly addressing the issue, whenever Salma shares moments with her husband, the same accusations of marrying for money resurface. Yet, Salma recently took to Instagram to express her love for François-Henri, posting a captivating carousel of images capturing their intimate moments, including those where they share tender gazes and affectionate gestures on the red carpet. In a moving tribute for her husband’s birthday, Salma poured out her heart: “God bless the day you were born, mi amor. Thank you for the endless love and laughter you bring me each day. Happy birthday, my king.” This declaration of love resonated deeply, stirring admiration for their profound connection and leaving a lasting impression on all who saw the post on Instagram.

Underneath the carousel of pictures, a commenter playfully remarked: “Got a billion reasons to love him,” cleverly playing with words to suggest Salma’s affection stems from his wealth. Another commenter added a touch of irony, saying, “Money can’t buy hap... wait. It can.” Meanwhile, another person commented, “This is what you can get when you have a LOT of money... 🤷🏽‍♂️” In addition to the remarks about wealth, some comments focused on the age gap, with one person stating, “She’s beautiful. He’s old,” while another sarcastically remarked, “Your Dad looks like a great guy ❤️,” and others simply referred to Pinault as “Old man.”

Love triumphed over the critics, and the post was flooded with comments defending Salma. Many noted that the 4-year age gap wasn’t significant, with one person saying, “People thinking there’s a big age gap, they’re 4 years apart, people calm down.” Others expressed support for the couple, like one user who wrote, “The way you look at him 😊 with so much love 🥰,” and another who commented, “The secret of eternal youth is a beautiful love that makes you smile every day ❤️.” And in response to allegations that she married for money, one commenter shut down the criticism, saying, “She loves him. She still works and always has. She didn’t marry a wealthy man to retire. She met a man who made her laugh and shared the same ambition and mentality. Bravo.” This comment effectively silenced all the critics.