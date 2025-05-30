I Limited My Daughter’s Screen Time to an Hour, She Made Me Regret This

My teenage daughter is glued to her phone 24/7. So I made a new rule: one hour of phone time a day. She didn’t take it well. “You’ll regret this!” she cried.

Last week, I got an urgent call from her school. Her teacher said, “Please come. Your daughter is in the principal’s office.” I rushed over.

Turns out, she’d been caught using a phone in class—browsing TikTok during a lecture. “But I have her phone,” I said. They showed it to me.

It was a different phone, definitely not the one I confiscated. She’d gotten it from a classmate who had a spare and had been hiding it in her locker.

When we got home, I confronted her. She didn’t even deny it. “You don’t understand!” she snapped. “My friends are everything! You cut me off from everyone!”

I said, “You lied. You broke school rules. And you went behind my back.”

She cried. I stayed calm, but inside, I was boiling. Not just from the disobedience, but because I felt like I didn’t even know her anymore. I ended up grounding her.

But I worry it’s not solving the real problem—just making it worse. Now, every time I try to talk to her, she looks at me like I’m the enemy. What shall I do now?

Meghan