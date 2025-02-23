10+ Pets That Shouldn’t Live Together Even If They Seem Fine

Aquarium enthusiasts should be mindful of the compatibility of different fish species. Larger fish often see smaller fish as food, leading to an imbalanced and dangerous tank environment. Larger fish may attack and eat smaller fish. Small fish may become stressed and fail to thrive. Different species have different care requirements, making cohabitation difficult.

Additionally, some larger fish require a higher protein diet and may become aggressive if they are underfed, making smaller tank mates even more vulnerable. Always research fish species thoroughly before adding them to a shared aquarium.