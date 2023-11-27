Woman Gives Birth to a 13 lbs Baby and the Photos Shock the Internet (MORE INSIDE)

The extraordinary arrival of baby Carleigh Brooke Corbitt has captivated the attention of many. From the surprising dimensions of the mom’s belly to Carleigh’s remarkable entrance into the world, this narrative unfolds with unexpected twists and moments of joy. Join us as we delve into the Corbitts’ journey.

Meet the mother.

The size of newborns can vary significantly from one case to another. While some infants have an average birth weight, others may be born with lower numbers, even without being premature. During the entire pregnancy period, the fetus undergoes precise development mechanisms, leading to the formation of organs, bone structure, and fat mass. However, fetal weight is subject to considerable variation, influenced by hormonal and genetic factors. A newborn weighing less than 5.5 lbs (2.5 kg) is considered low, while an average normal baby is around 6 lbs (around 3.3 kg). In rare instances, newborns may surpass this average weight, as seen in the case of Carleigh Brooke Corbitt. Christine Corbitt, a 29-year-old mother with three previous children, thought she was well-prepared for her fourth pregnancy, believing she knew the ins and outs of the perinatal world. However, she was in for a surprise during childbirth.

When mother met the baby.

Corbitt shared that she was aware of her significantly enlarged belly as she neared the end of her pregnancy. Still, the true extent of the size became apparent when Carleigh Brooke Corbitt was delivered via C-section, weighing an impressive 13 pounds, 5 ounces (6 kg). Reflecting on her expectations, Corbitt shared that she was surprised by the size of her baby. She mentioned that she had had 9 and 10 lbs babies before and thought she would have another baby at around 10 lbs. Recalling the moment, Corbitt mentioned in an interview that she heard laughter from the medical team during the delivery. Dr. Eric Edelenbos, the doctor who delivered Carleigh, remembers that he thought the baby was out-of-ordinary huge. Corbitt humorously adds that it seemed as though they had “pulled a toddler out of my belly.”

Life after the delivery

A news crew was present as the mother and baby attended their three-week checkup. Carleigh, adorned in pink and white, remained calm and content throughout the appointment. She appeared to be in excellent health and high spirits, although she faced challenges with gestational diabetes in the early stages. Due to gestational diabetes concerns, Carleigh had to spend some time in the NICU to monitor her blood sugar levels, ultimately receiving a clean bill of health. Now, Christine expressed her intention to take some well-deserved rest—this time for good. With a smile on her face, she declared that she doesn’t want more babies.

Large babies spark concerns from doctors.

Leena Nathan, MD, assistant clinical professor at the UCLA Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, emphasizes the potential complications associated with larger babies, raising concerns for both the mother and the child. She points out that the labor may not progress normally, increasing the mother’s risk of requiring a c-section, which happened to Christine. Nathan highlights another issue, stating that the baby can have low blood sugars at birth when born so large. She connects the prevalence of large babies to an increase in diabetes among mothers, identifying it as a major risk factor. Obese women, in particular, are more likely to deliver very large babies. Nathan emphasizes that doctors recommend minimal weight gain, or even none at all, for obese women during pregnancy.