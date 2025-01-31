Woman With “Biggest Cheeks in the World” Shows Off Her Rare Pre-Surgery Photo

This Instagram model is unapologetically bold about her love for striking features! Anastasiia, 36, proudly claims to have the “biggest cheeks in the world” — and she’s openly shared her desire to enhance them even more with fillers. “Some might think they’re too big, but to me, they’re just a little small. I’ll need to refresh them again soon,” she shared in an interview at age 30. Anastasiia first embraced cheek injections at 26 and has been confidently pursuing her unique look ever since! The woman shared rare pre-surgery photos on her Instagram page, and made people burst with emotions.

Anastasiia spent a plenty of money to achieve “the biggest cheeks in the world” milestone.

An Instagram sensation known for having “the world’s biggest cheeks” has given fans a rare glimpse of what she looked like before her dramatic cosmetic transformation. Anastasiia Pokreshchuk has invested over $3,000 in facial fillers and Botox and even injects herself with hyaluronic fillers, guided by a doctor’s online tutorial. She’s all about embracing her unique style! Anastasiia has dramatically transformed her look over the years and, while she acknowledges that self-injecting filler “can be dangerous,” she’s not planning to stop anytime soon because she loves the results.

Anastasiia is in love with her new look and she’s done with her past insecurities.

“After I had the injections and saw the changes in my cheeks, I fell in love with them. I understand that they look weird for other people, but I don’t mind,” she shared. She also revealed that fillers have given her a big confidence boost. Before getting them, she used to feel too self-conscious to post pictures of herself, but now she embraces her unique style with pride! In addition to enhancing her cheeks, Anastasiia has also opted for Botox treatments on her forehead, further refining her signature look. The woman has also injected filler into her lips and the corners of her mouth. And to get that chiseled look, Anastasiia decided to reshape her jaw and chin too.

The woman used to be ashamed of what she looked like before her drastic transformation.

In one of her past interviews, the woman confessed, “I was ashamed of everything; my voice, my appearance. It was really hard work.” She added, “I think I was ugly before. My mum thinks that I was naturally beautiful before, but now thinks I look more exotic, and my friends say my new appearance is better because before I looked like a gray mouse.” Anastasiia insisted that she “loves her look” and has “no regrets” about her new, extreme appearance. When people post nasty comments about her new looks, the woman just ignores them, because now, she feels confident enough to depend only on her own opinion of herself.

Anastasiia has a many-sided personality and she is very demanding about her love life.

A fan of magical realism and a psychology graduate, Anastasiia showcases the many layers of modern women—bold, intellectual, and unapologetically unique. Although she often turns heads in public, Anastasiia shared that she had a happy childhood, filled with fond memories of playing with every Barbie doll imaginable, putting online trolls’ assumptions to rest. Anastasiia confidently shared that her unique look—crafted over years with thousands of dollars in enhancements—hasn’t hindered her love life at all. In fact, she insists it’s only improved it! Before her online career took off, Anastasiia faced challenging times and struggled to find work, which led to a stint at a perfume shop. “I had very little money. I had two options, either a sugar daddy or get a job, so I started working at a perfume shop and started blogging about relationships later,” she explained. “I didn’t want the sugar daddy route — I find the idea so uncomfortable. I didn’t want to be a leach, I wanted my own job, my career is important to me,” she shared.

Anastasiia has a powerful message for people, who worry too much about public opinion.

Anastasiia often deals with nasty comments online, but she’s noticed that in real life, people are much friendlier. She says, “In fact, I get hate comments online all the time — no one has the confidence to say it in person. In real life, people want to hug me and take pictures with me. It’s so nice!” However, her popularity can sometimes make outings with friends a bit awkward. “When we’re out in public, people flock to me, and my friends find the staring uncomfortable. They’re like, ‘Oh god, not another picture, not again!’ But for me, it’s never uncomfortable—I never get shy,” she shared. In her interview, the woman shared, “I don’t have people around me that judge me, but honestly, I don’t care about what people think of me. My friends never judge me.” Her biggest supporter? Her mom. “My mother always tells me I looked beautiful before, but now she calls me ‘exotic.’ She’s my best friend and my rock. Of course, she’s my mom, so if she says I look crazy, it’s okay. Strangers, on the other hand, should mind their own business.” Her philosophy is simple, “I believe people should all do what they want. People should let me do what I want to do, and they should do what they want to do.”