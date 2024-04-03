10 Actresses Who Are Top Picks to Play Bond Girl, and How the Next One Will Be Picked

What’s a James Bond movie without a captivating Bond Girl? These iconic characters not only add glamour but also bring depth to the plot. But who will be the next actress to step into those killer heels and steal Bond’s heart? Let’s explore some top contenders and delve into how the next Bond Girl will be selected.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was reportedly chosen as the next James Bond.

Invision/Invision/East News

Taylor-Johnson was thought to be a top pick to become the next 007 after Daniel Craig. The Sun said on March 18 that he got offered the role and might sign a contract soon. But people close to Taylor-Johnson say otherwise. They said he hasn’t been chosen to play Bond. Taylor-Johnson refused to discuss his potential future role, «I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell. I don’t feel like I need to have a future drawn out for me. I feel like: whatever’s drawn out for me, I can do better.»

Pierce Brosnan, who played James Bond in the past, thinks Aaron Taylor-Johnson could do a great job as the next 007. The actor shared his thoughts on Taylor-Johnson possibly taking over the iconic role during an interview, «I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so.» He recalled working with Taylor-Johnson on the film The Greatest in 2009, which was produced by Brosnan’s company. He praised Taylor-Johnson’s performance in the film, saying, «One of the first movies we made, one of the earliest movies, was The Greatest. And he was the greatest in it. So, yes, I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow.»

10. Naomi Scott

Scott Garfitt/Invision/East News

Naomi Scott, who starred in the live-action Aladdin movie a few years ago, is now being considered for the role of the next Bond girl.

9. Jenna Ortega

Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection/East News

Jenna Ortega made a splash in the film industry in 2021 and 2022 with her roles in The Fallout and Scream VI. At just 21 years old, she’s already turning heads, and there’s speculation that she could become a Bond girl someday.

8. Florence Pugh

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/East News

Pugh’s breakout performances in Dune: Part Two and Oppenheimer have captivated audiences and critics alike. Her ability to portray complex characters makes her a promising candidate for the next Bond Girl.

7. Meg Bellamy

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

Meg Bellamy rose to prominence with her breakout role as Kate Middleton in The Crown season 6 in 2023. Now, there’s talk that her next role could be portraying another British icon.

6. Rachel Zegler

Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

Rachel Zegler, renowned for her roles in West Side Story and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, has already made a mark in the film industry. With her promising career trajectory, she’s expected to be considered for numerous significant roles in the future.

5. Marisa Abela

JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/East News

Marisa Abela, a rising star in the industry, recently appeared in a small role in Barbie and is now among the favorites to portray the next Bond girl. Additionally, she’s set to portray Amy Winehouse in the upcoming film Back to Black.

4. Phoebe Dynevor

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

Phoebe Dynevor, best recognized for her role in Bridgerton, is often suggested as an ideal candidate for the role of a Bond girl.

3. Michelle Keegan

Invision/Invision/East News

Michelle Keegan, a British actress who recently featured in Netflix’s Fool Me Once, ranks as the third most probable choice for the next Bond love interest.

2. Emma Mackey

Scott Garfitt/Invision/East News

Coming in second place is Emma Mackey. Known for her roles in Barbie and Sex Education, she stands a strong chance of stepping into the shoes of the next Bond girl.

1. Jodie Comer

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/East News

Comer’s breakout role in Killing Eve showcased her range as an actress. Her ability to portray both vulnerability and strength makes her a noteworthy contender.

How are Bond Girls typically chosen?

Bond Girls are usually selected through a rigorous casting process that considers factors such as acting ability, chemistry with the lead actor, and suitability for the role. What qualities are essential for a Bond Girl? A great Bond Girl is intelligent, charismatic, and independent. She’s not just eye candy; she contributes significantly to the storyline and can hold her own against 007. Are there any age restrictions for Bond Girls? While there are no strict age restrictions, Bond Girls are typically portrayed as women in their twenties to forties, reflecting the age range of the lead actor. Do Bond Girls have a significant impact on the film’s success? Bond Girls can influence the success of a film by adding glamour and intrigue to the storyline. A compelling Bond Girl can enhance the overall viewing experience and attract audiences. Will the next Bond Girl be different from the previous ones? The next Bond Girl is likely to reflect the changing times and evolving attitudes towards gender roles. While she will embody the classic traits of a Bond Girl, she may also bring a fresh perspective to the role.

New Girl cast: where are they now? Read the article to know more about their careers and personal lives after the iconic sitcom.