10 Acts of Kindness That Teach Us Compassion and Discipline Are Still the Strongest Habits for Self-Esteem in 2026

I’ve always struggled to see any value in myself outside of being useful to other people — a habit I picked up young and never really put down. A coworker named Idris noticed that I only ever spoke up in meetings to support someone else’s idea, never my own.

He started doing something small: whenever I agreed with a point instead of offering my own, he’d say, “Sure, but what do you actually think, separate from that?” and then just wait, patient, unbothered by the silence while I found my own answer. It became a kind of habit between us, him asking, me learning to answer honestly.

It took discipline on his part to keep asking the same quiet question week after week without ever softening it into something easier to ignore, and it took discipline on mine to sit in the silence instead of retreating back to agreement.

Six months later I presented an idea entirely my own in front of our whole department, and Idris told me afterward that watching me do that was the proudest he’d felt at work all year, for reasons that had nothing to do with him.

That kind of compassion (the kind that keeps asking a quiet question instead of giving up on you) rebuilt something in me that years of trying to convince myself hadn’t touched.