10 Acts of Kindness That Teach Us Compassion Is Still What Every Happy Person Practices Daily in 2026
Some of the most compassionate people in 2026 are the coach who noticed, the neighbor who knocked, the stranger who folded a paper crane in a waiting room. Research published in Social and Personality Psychology Compass by Wiley, tracking 193 participants over 6 weeks, found that people who practiced everyday acts of kindness experienced higher happiness, optimism, and resilience than those who did not. These 10 real moments are proof that compassion is still what every happy person practices daily in 2026.
My son’s teacher called me on a Tuesday evening. She said, “I probably shouldn’t tell you this, but I have to.” She had asked her class to draw someone who protects them. Every child drew a parent. My son sat for a while without drawing anything, which she noticed because he is usually the first to start. Then he drew slowly and carefully, more carefully than she had ever seen him draw. When he finished it was an old man standing in a beam of light with his arms open wide. She crouched down and asked who it was. He said, “My grandpa. He never got to meet me but he watches.”
My father passed away 18 months before my son was born. We had kept his photograph on the shelf, told stories at dinner, said his name often enough that it would not become a stranger’s name. We had talked about the way he used to stand with his arms open when someone he loved walked through the door.
We had not known how much had landed until a teacher called us from her car, still emotional, to tell us what our son had drawn at his little desk on an ordinary afternoon. I called my mother after. She went quiet for a long time. Then she said, “He would have loved that boy so much.”
We had been trying to give our son a grandfather. It turned out he had already found one.
My father spent 30 years as a bus driver on the same route through the same city. He retired quietly, no ceremony, just handed in his keys and came home. Three weeks later a letter arrived addressed to him personally. Inside were 47 signatures and a handwritten note that said: “You remembered our names. You waited when we were running late. You said good morning like you meant it. This city is smaller without you on it.” The letter had been organized by a woman who had taken his route every day for 22 years and had collected signatures from regular passengers over the course of 2 weeks without my father knowing. He read it at the kitchen table and did not say anything for a long time. Then he folded it carefully and put it in the drawer where he keeps the things that matter. He has taken it out and read it many times since. I know because it is never in quite the same position.
My grandmother taught me to write when I was 4 because she said waiting for school was too long. She passed away when I was 9 and I did not think about her handwriting lessons again for a long time. Last year I was clearing out a box of old things and found a notebook she had used to practice with me, her handwriting next to mine on every page, her large careful letters alongside my small uneven ones. On the last page she had written a sentence in her own handwriting and left the line below it blank for me to copy. The sentence said: “You are going to do remarkable things.” I had copied it underneath in my 4-year-old handwriting, uneven and slightly too large. I sat on the floor with that notebook for a long time. She had been telling me who I was going to be since before I could hold a pencil properly. She had just left the evidence where I would find it when I needed it.
My daughter had a medical appointment that she was frightened about. She is 11 and not great at hiding fear and she had been quiet all morning in a way that I recognized. We sat in the waiting room and after about 10 minutes a woman sitting across from us leaned over and handed my daughter a small origami crane she had just folded from a page of her notebook. She said, “I make these when I am nervous. You can have this one.” My daughter held it for the entire appointment. She held it in the car on the way home. She held it at dinner. That evening she asked me to show her how to make one so she could give it to someone else who needed it. She has made 23 of them since. She keeps a notebook in her bag specifically for the purpose.
My son struggled badly in his first year of secondary school. Not with the work, with the social side of it, finding his place, figuring out where he belonged. His PE teacher noticed. Not in an official way, not in a way that involved meetings or paperwork. He just started asking my son to help set up equipment before class, giving him a small job that meant he arrived early and had a reason to be somewhere before everyone else. He did it every week for a full term without ever explaining why. At the end of the year my son told me that PE was his favorite subject and that he felt most like himself in that class. When I thanked the teacher at parents' evening he said, "He just needed somewhere to stand first. Once he had that, the rest followed." I have thought about that sentence many times since. Sometimes all a person needs is somewhere to stand first.
I started running at 43. The first few weeks were genuinely hard. I was slow, tired, doing it in the dark at 5am because that was the only time I could make work. One morning about 3 weeks in I passed an older man walking his dog in the park. He watched me run past and said, “Same time tomorrow?” I said I supposed so. He said, “Good. I’ll look out for you.” He was there the next morning. And the morning after. He never ran with me, just walked his dog, but every morning he gave me a nod as I passed and occasionally a thumbs up when I looked like I was struggling. After 4 months I ran my first 5k. He was in the park that morning. I pointed at my medal as I passed. He gave me a thumbs up. That was the whole relationship and it was exactly enough.
My wife and I lost a baby at 5 months. We did not talk about it much outside the house because we did not know how to and because people did not always know what to say. A few weeks after we came home from the hospital our next-door neighbor, a woman in her 60s who we knew well enough to wave to, knocked on our door. She did not say much. She handed my wife a small potted plant and said, “I lost one too, a long time ago. It does not go away but it does get quieter. I just wanted you to know someone on this street understands.” She went back inside. She had not waited to be asked. She had not offered advice or information. She had just crossed the street to say you are not alone in this. My wife still has that plant. It is on the windowsill in our kitchen and it has never once stopped growing.
I had been running my small pottery studio for 3 years and was close to closing it. I had put up flyers around the neighborhood one afternoon, the kind you do when you have run out of better ideas, and gone home feeling like I had done something pointless. Three days later a woman I had never met knocked on my studio door. She said she had seen the flyer and had shown it to her book club, her yoga class, and her office. She had personally signed up 11 people for my beginner course and paid for all 11 spots in advance that afternoon. The studio is still open. That woman is now one of my most advanced students. She never mentioned what she did with the flyers again and neither have I.
I have played piano since I was 6 but had not performed in front of anyone since a school recital at 14 where I froze and walked off stage. That was 22 years ago. Last year a colleague asked if I would play something at a small informal evening at her house, just 12 people. I almost said no. I played for 8 minutes. When I finished nobody said anything for a moment and I immediately assumed the worst. Then the man sitting closest to the piano, someone I had never met before that evening, said very quietly, "Please don't stop." I played for another 20 minutes. On the way out he stopped me at the door and said, "Whatever made you stop playing, I hope you know it was wrong." He did not know anything about me or the recital or the 22 years. He had just heard something he thought deserved to continue and said so directly. I have been playing in front of people ever since. I needed someone to tell me the silence had been a mistake. It took 22 years for the right person to be in the right room.
My son plays youth football. He is not the best player on the team and he knows it, but he shows up to every training session and every game without complaint. Last season his team made the regional final. He had not started a single game all season. The coach called me the night before the final and said, “I want you to know that your son is starting tomorrow. Not because of tactics. Because he has earned it and he deserves to feel what that feels like.” We had never asked the coach for anything. He had just been watching all season, keeping track of something we had not known he was keeping track of. My son scored in the 8th minute. He ran to the coach first. Not to us. To the coach. I understood completely.