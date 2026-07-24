10 Acts of Kindness That Teach Us Compassion Is Still What Every Happy Person Practices Daily in 2026

My son’s teacher called me on a Tuesday evening. She said, “I probably shouldn’t tell you this, but I have to.” She had asked her class to draw someone who protects them. Every child drew a parent. My son sat for a while without drawing anything, which she noticed because he is usually the first to start. Then he drew slowly and carefully, more carefully than she had ever seen him draw. When he finished it was an old man standing in a beam of light with his arms open wide. She crouched down and asked who it was. He said, “My grandpa. He never got to meet me but he watches.”

My father passed away 18 months before my son was born. We had kept his photograph on the shelf, told stories at dinner, said his name often enough that it would not become a stranger’s name. We had talked about the way he used to stand with his arms open when someone he loved walked through the door.

We had not known how much had landed until a teacher called us from her car, still emotional, to tell us what our son had drawn at his little desk on an ordinary afternoon. I called my mother after. She went quiet for a long time. Then she said, “He would have loved that boy so much.”

We had been trying to give our son a grandfather. It turned out he had already found one.