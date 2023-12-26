10+ best sellers from Amazon that will make your house so clean you won’t recognize it
Cleaning can be tiresome and gross, but if you have these 11 products from Amazon by your side, any tough job becomes a breeze. These tools and cleaners will remove stains from your carpets, wipe away grease and burnt-on bits of food from your stove, and eliminate limescale and bad odors from your toilet. Add them to your shopping cart today and spend less time cleaning your house tomorrow!
1. According to thousands of happy customers, this carpet spot remover works like a charm. It efficiently removes pet accidents, grease, oil, ink, coffee, rust, food, cosmetics, dirt, and grime. The product is water-based, non-flammable and odor free for your ultimate convenience. The spot remover is also safe to use around children and pets, if used as directed.
- We recently got a new puppy and are having to clean up lots of messes. This stuff legit gets out all the things! I even had an old stain on our carpet that I was able to remove. — Kimberly Inman
2. Say goodbye to stubborn stains with these multipurpose cleaning pads. They are tough on all the dirt around the house, but gentle on surfaces. These pads work like a charm and tackle tough marks, stuck-on dirt and even scuffs on shoes. Using the pads you can remove grime and dirt using water alone, so, no harsh chemicals are needed.
- Before kids I used it to clean the smudges on the wall, and now I use it to clean furniture, walls, floors, etc. from markers, crayons and pens in addition to that. It works magic, and it saved us probably thousands in wall repainting. It definitely makes my house look more sane. You need it if you have little kids! — Diana
3. These toilet cleaning stamps will keep your toilet fresh for longer and prevent limescale and odors. The gel stamps will keep your toilet bowls fresh and stain-free with every flush! They last up to 12 days and keep limescale buildup and hard water stains away. There are various scents available, including lavender and citrus.
- I’ve been using these for a long time. I find that when I use them, I don’t have to scrub my toilet as often. When I forget to put a new one in the bowl, then the mildew comes back.
This is the first time I’ve tried the lavender scent and I loved it. I’ll probably continue to get this scent from now on. I’m very pleased with these gel stamps. They’re easy to use and last for quite a while. — MyMinnieMuffin
4. Try these cleaning sponges once and you won’t regret it. These high-density sponges need to be soaked and softened before each use, and can be reused after washing and drying. The U-shaped groove design allows the items to easily remove dust particles, hair and dirt. The seller offers cleaning sponges of various colors, including gray, green, yellow, and pink.
- I saw these on a TikTok video and had to try them. They wipe and clean really good. They are washable and return to their form.
One will last for a few months as I clean the walls and baseboards with them. My dogs are a bit messy, so I use these to clean around their bowls and the walls. It’s a good investment. — Lucille
5. You can use these brilliant cleaning cloths on a variety of surfaces around your house. They can be used repeatedly hundreds of times. Thanks to their reinforced edges, the cloths are designed to be long-lasting and won’t break easily. The variety of colors will allow you to distinguish between the cloths you use for different cleaning purposes. The items are not only suitable for general cleaning tasks, but also great for cleaning car exteriors or interiors, electronics, eyeglasses, screens, and more.
- I needed a replacement for some very old microfiber cloths, so these caught my eye. They are so soft and fluffy and clean anything and everything perfectly with just water. No harsh chemicals or sprays are needed to clean when using microfiber, unless absolutely needed. I do use a little bit of cleaning product with one of these wet cloths to clean the shower and fixtures with fantastic shiny results!
They’re good for removing the haze from the inside of the car windshield with just water and for damp dusting the dashboard too. It’s a good purchase! — Bonzarelli
6. Forget about soap scum and limescale with this amazing bathroom cleaner. The product is ideal for tubs, shower walls, vinyl shower curtains, shower doors, sinks, and countertops. Thanks to its powerful formula, it effectively cleans glazed ceramic tile, stainless steel, chrome fixtures, fiberglass, vinyl, glazed porcelain, glass, laminate, and other surfaces.
- It’s as good as spray can be. This product is amazing. My bathroom is so clean and my tub sparkles — yes, sparkles. When I wash my tile walls, they don’t have a buildup. After using other products that left my bathroom still dirty, I clean it with this every week and am so happy with this product. — Rachel
7. Level up your bathroom cleaning experience with this toilet cleaning wand. The set includes the cleaning wand, 6 disposable refills and a storage caddy. The disposable scrubbing pads are preloaded with cleaning product. They deep clean and remove stains while eliminating germs to make your toilet bowl super clean and fresh.
- I’m never going back to using a toilet brush. This is so much more effective and easy to use! Also, it’s much cleaner to deal with since you just dispose of the sponge after. I’ve always found a toilet brush kind of gross, so this is a great alternative and more effective! — Jen
8. If you wear eyeglasses, don’t miss out on this eyeglasses cleaner. The item is lightweight and compact, so you can take it with you wherever you go. The product leaves no scratches or smudges and uses no chemicals. You don’t need to use any liquids to clean your eyeglasses with this device, which is the cherry on top!
- I hardly write reviews, but this is worth it. It’s so easy and more convenient than carrying around a spray and a cloth. Make sure to apply enough pressure when cleaning. I can’t wait to tell all my glasses wearing friends about this. It’s an awesome product! — Becca Edge
9. This electric cleaning brush with 8 cleaning heads is a truly versatile tool that you will often use around the house. Detachable long handle and 3 adjustable speeds will make cleaning a breeze, and you won’t get tired. The device can work continuously for up to 90 minutes after 4 hours of fast charging. Thanks to its LED digital display, the power level and speed can be checked at any time.
- I love this scrubber. It’s so easy to use, and I can deep clean so many things quickly and easily from sinks to tubs to windows. I like the buffing head too for furniture and windows. All the different heads give you options for what will work best. I bought one for a friend. — Amazon Customer
10. This rechargeable spin scrubber will make your shower and bathtub sparkle like new. You can actually use it to clean any dirty surface in your house. The set includes 4 brush heads to meet different cleaning needs. The dome brush is perfect for bathtubs or sinks. The flat brush is suitable for floors, tile, ovens and stoves. The pointed corner brush is great for cleaning window sills, corners and tight places. The cloth brush is ideal for flat surface cleaning and drying. The scrubber is super lightweight and very easy to pick up and use to clean various surfaces without getting tired.
- I recently purchased this electric spin scrubber, and I am thoroughly impressed with its performance. This little device has made cleaning so much easier and more efficient. The powerful spin action effortlessly tackles tough stains and grime on various surfaces, from bathroom tiles to kitchen counters.
The battery life is excellent, allowing me to clean multiple areas without constantly recharging. It’s also ergonomic and easy to handle, reducing strain on my wrists. It’s highly recommended! — Ray Ray
11. Whatever cleaning products you use, it’s a good idea to protect your hands. These multipurpose vinyl gloves will stretch for your finger flexibility, but not puncture during vigorous household work. Whether you use them in the kitchen or while cleaning your house, these gloves will offer reliable protection against chemicals, odors, and more. They will fit both right and left hand for your ultimate convenience.
- I just wanted a glove to protect from household chemicals. Even though we are using environmentally friendly products, they can still be a little harsh. These work great. And if we have to get into an area that is particularly gross, no problem, there’s a good germ protection. — JIW
