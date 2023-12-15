10 most wished for beauty products from Amazon that work like a charm

If choosing perfect Christmas gifts for your loved ones makes you rack your brain, it’s time to take a deep breath and dive into Amazon’s “most wished for” section. In our today’s selection we’ll tell you about 10 brilliant items that Amazon customers add to their wish lists most often, and you can find your Christmas gift-giving inspiration in this article.

1. This wonder-working hair treatment will revive your damaged hair in the blink of an eye. Thanks to its highly concentrated formula, the product repairs, restores and treats your hair, making them stronger and healthier and preventing hair damage. The pictures below that were taken by a happy customer speak louder than any words!

122,100+ ratings

Promising review: I used it on my daughter's hair. She has semi frizzy, coarse, wavy long hair. Her hair came out softer, smoother and looked beautiful after the first use. I liked the results on my hair too. It looked like I went to a salon. My husband's hair felt softer and looked smoother after use. He has super coarse, black hair. I will definitely continue to use it. — Margie

2. Create mind-blowing dramatic eye makeup with this amazing eyelash comb. It will gently separate your eyelashes removing those annoying mascara clumps. The tool has a convenient protecting cap that will allow you to safely store the item and carry it around in your bag. The eyelash comb is available in several beautiful colors.

25,000+ ratings

Promising review: I love this little tool. Who knew this would be so useful. I use a primer with my mascara and sometimes the lashes can get a little clumpy. This separates and fans out your lashes along with giving them a slight bend. It really opens up your eyes while making your lashes look longer. Such a simple tool that is totally worth it. — Lulu Bird

3. These teeth whitening strips will effectively whiten your teeth, removing stubborn stains without causing any discomfort. The product is enamel-safe and it has a great coconut mint flavor, because teeth whitening can be tasty too! One package includes 28 strips that are enough for 14 treatments. The product is safe for sensitive teeth. Its formula eliminates plaque, tartar and harmful bacteria from teeth, making them shine.

700+ ratings

Promising review: My teeth have a yellow color, because I often drink coffee. The whitening strips are easy to apply and adhere securely to my teeth. I put them on and leave them for 30 minutes. I didn't feel any burning or discomfort, it was amazing. After just a few applications I noticed a remarkable improvement in the whiteness of my teeth. I love these whitening strips. They actually work! — Tatiana Konareva

4. This waxing kit can become a nice gift for those who prefer waxing at home. The kit includes a wax warmer, a removable silicone bowl, 4 bags of wax beads, pre-wax oil, post-wax oil, 20 large applicator sticks, 20 mini brow sticks, and a how-to guide. The wax warmer features a precise temperature display for your safety and convenience.

31,800+ ratings

Promising review: I read a lot of reviews before buying anything, and this had a ton of 4 and 5 stars. I have been getting waxed for years, and was so scared to try this based on some bad attempts at self waxing years ago. It was so much easier than I thought! The warmer was quick and simple to use, and the oils seem high quality, and I'm happy with my finished product! It will take me time to get the application process faster and smoother (I had too many thin spots that left wax residue), but I am happy to keep practicing! — Andrea

5. With this ice roller mold you can customize your beauty routine and try a new ice recipe every day. This refillable silicone mold is made from durable materials and it can be used multiple times. With this novelty accessory you can customize the ice formula according to your needs. For example, you can add lemon for whitening, green tea for treating inflammation, or cucumber water for reducing swelling.

2,900+ ratings

Promising review: I love using this for my skincare routine! Just fill it up with water and put it in the freezer and the next day you take the top off and put the ice on your face! Your skin feels tighter, clearer, and you feel refreshed afterwards! I highly recommend buying this if you care about your skin. — Ashley

6. Add this lengthening and thickening mascara to your beauty products collection and you won’t regret it. Its volumizing formula is infused with bamboo extract and fibers for long, full and lightweight lashes that don’t flake or smudge. The mascara features a brush that bends to volumize and extend every single lash from root to tip.

129,900+ ratings

Promising review: This is the only mascara that keeps my lashes up all day. Any other mascara (and I've tried from every brand, even the expensive ones) I've used makes my eyelashes go down and does not last all day. — Mitzi

7. Pamper your lips with this wonderful lip sleeping mask. The product will nourish and hydrate your lips making them glow from within. A variety of scents that the seller offers is the cherry on top: berry, caramel apple, peppermint, sweet candy and other scents are available.

36,200+ ratings

Promising review: This is by far the best hydrating lip balm I have ever used. It is super moisturizing and lasts throughout the night. I even use it during the day. I've been using it for about 3 weeks now and feel that my lips look much healthier than before. I also love how this kind of plumps your lips too without any tingling feeling or being sticky. The gummy bear scent is delicious and I can't wait to try the other ones. — Kalyan

8. This heatless hair curling set will help you create gorgeous voluminous curls without damaging your hair. Simply wrap your hair around the curler and secure it with the included scrunchies, then allow your hair to air dry. The set includes a curling rod and two satin scrunchies, all covered in high-quality, silky satin fabric.

9,400+ ratings

Promising review: My daughter has very silky hair that does not hold curl with heat tools. This product gives her easy, perfect curls that last until she washes them out! She sometimes sleeps in it comfortably overnight, but can also get curls after just a couple hours. I'm impressed. — Dawn J

9. This liquid exfoliant with salicylic acid is a real hit on Amazon with more than 92,000 ratings! This amazing product unclogs and shrinks enlarged pores, exfoliates dead skin cells, eliminates wrinkles and brightens your skin. You can buy this product in travel size that is perfect for carry-on luggage. This non-abrasive exfoliant is gentle enough for daily use on all skin types.

92,600+ ratings

Promising review: This exfoliant has been a game-changer for my skincare routine. It effectively removes dead skin cells, leaving my skin smooth and refreshed. I've noticed a visible improvement in texture and a brighter complexion. However, be cautious with frequency to avoid over-exfoliation. Overall, it's highly recommended! — ASLEY JACKSON

10. Take your foot care to the next level with this super hydrating foot mask. It moisturizes and repairs dry and cracked skin, leaving your feet incredibly soft. The slip-on socks guarantee convenient and mess free usage. Leave the product on for just 30 minutes and enjoy your silky soft skin!

6,500+ ratings

Promising review: I've only used this once since I purchased it, but that's because it worked so well. My feet are very dry and this product made them feel much softer. I'm anxious to see how it helps my skin this winter. Make sure you have a comfy place to sit for a while when using this product. The plastic sock is a little fiddly to put on but it's certainly worth it. I will definitely purchase it again as needed. — Jan

