30 stocking stuffers from Amazon that your loved ones would love to get this Christmas

Christmas is coming, and if you are not a fan of buying last minute gifts, take a look at this selection of items you can buy on Amazon right now. Inside you will find cool gift ideas for every taste and every budget, from cozy sleepers for your mom and gravity-defying toy for your kid, to spa-worthy bath bombs for yourself.
1. Fans of tea and coffee will appreciate this set of 2 gorgeous glass mugs with spoons. Decorated with embossed designs, they are easy to hold, stylish and durable. The set includes one mug with sunflower pattern, one mug with raindrops pattern and two beautiful spoons.
2. Don’t miss out on these soft and fuzzy slippers made from faux fur. They envelop your feet with comfort and warmth, making it feel like you’re walking on a cloud. The cross band design makes the slippers look stylish and elegant. A large variety of colors offered by the seller is the cherry on top.
3. This bicycle pizza cutter is both funny and functional at the same time. It offers effortless cutting on even the thickest of pizza crusts. Both the front and the back wheels are made from stainless steel, and they have sharp non-stick edges. It’s a 1/10 scale of a real life road bike with the finest details including the frame, the wheels, the seat and the handle bars.
4. Turn your bathroom into a spa salon with this wonderful set of bath bombs. These bath bombs contain essential oils and have mint, lemon, rose, orange, lavender and grapefruit scents. They’re individually wrapped and labeled and presented in an elegant box, which makes them perfect for gifting.
5. This stylish electric kettle can become a nice addition to any kitchen. The item features 5 precise temperature presets for your ultimate convenience. The “hold temp” function will keep the water inside the kettle warm for up to 1 hour, so you can enjoy your favorite drinks later.
6. This portable blender is perfect for making the tastiest smoothies. It has a portable cup, so you can enjoy your smoothie on the go right after you make it. Despite its compact size, the blender is powerful enough to crush ice cubes, frozen fruits and seeds.
7. This AirPods case cover can become a nice gift for coffee lovers. Made of high-quality silicone, the item is soft, lightweight, and pleasant to touch. The case cover is shockproof and anti-scratch, which means it will protect your AirPods well.
8. This mouse mover is a must-have for those who work from home. With this clever device, your computer won’t go to sleep when you leave your table to make yourself some tea. There are various colors and designs to choose from.
9. This oil diffuser and humidifier will create a magical atmosphere in your home, filling it with pleasant aroma and relaxing light. These diffusers are made from hand-blown glass, so each item has a unique firework pattern that looks mesmerizing.
10. Fans of thin pancakes will jump for joy when you give them this brilliant electric crêpe maker as a Christmas gift. The device is equipped with an automatic temperature controller that prevents burning. Its non-stick coated surface will allow you to make crêpes, soft tortillas, tacos, egg rolls, and many other dishes in just about 20 seconds.
11. If you like giving gag gifts that are also functional, don’t miss out on these cute hamburger slippers. These funny and cozy slippers feature all the classic ingredients you expect to see in a hamburger, from a sesame seed bun to ketchup and lettuce.
12. This color-changing sunset lamp will help you create romantic and relaxing atmosphere at your home whenever you need it. The lamp is portable and lightweight, so you can use it in any room you want. It’s also a perfect tool for creating beautiful photographs.
13. Make your coffee and tea taste even better with these amazing ceramic mugs that come in a variety of colors and patterns. Dishwasher and microwave safe, they are durable enough to last for years. Thanks to their colorful designs, they will make you smile whenever you use them.
14. These strawberry-shaped candles look so realistic that you may want to eat them! They are perfect for stress-relief and mood boosting aromatherapy sessions. There are pink and red strawberry candles available.
15. Cooking eggs becomes a breeze with this cute penguin-shaped egg holder. Simply insert the eggs into the tummies of the “penguins”, place the egg holder into boiling water to cook hard or soft-boiled eggs, and then serve the eggs or store them in the fridge in the holder.
16. This egg separator looks so cute, you may want to use it every day once you get it. Say goodbye to rolling the egg from eggshell to eggshell, and separate whites and yolks quickly and easily. Baking becomes so simple and enjoyable with this useful kitchen tool!
17. This spoon rest will solve the problem of all that annoying mess on your countertop. Thanks to its clever design, the spoon rest will catch the drops of soup and sauce before they end up staining your kitchen. The item is dishwasher safe, which makes it super easy to clean and suitable for everyday use.
18. This cute snail is a soap dispenser. Non-toxic and odorless, the item can hold all kinds of shampoo, hand soap, shower gel, cleanser, conditioner, etc. You can use it in the kitchen or in the bathroom, depending on your needs. The seller offers this dispenser in several colors.
19. Kids love this gravity-defying flying ball toy. This amazing toy flies straight through the air, performing cool boomerang flights, hovering magically above your hand, and executing mind-blowing 90° turning tricks. The light adds up to fun and makes playing with the toy even more engaging. Its endless flight modes are waiting for your kids!
20. Get perfect popcorn every time with this microwave popcorn maker. No oil is required to make popcorn with this tool. For your ultimate convenience and for saving your storage space, this popcorn maker has collapsible design.
21. Take care of your loved ones and give them this hydrating eye stick as a gift. It helps eliminate dark circles and puffiness, tightly covering the curves around the eyes, reducing wrinkles and fine lines. The product improves the elasticity of under the eye area, making it toned and lifting puffy and saggy skin.
22. This eye massager is a real hit on Amazon with more than 21,000 ratings. The built-in heating pads and Bluetooth music player provide a comfortable atmosphere for the ultimate eye relaxation. Wear the massager for 15 minutes before going to bed every night, and your eyes will have the necessary rest.
23. Dog owners will appreciate this clip-on dog treat pouch. It’s just perfect for dog training. It’s easy to access the pouch and take out the treats using just one hand. The item can be easily attached onto your belt or pocket. There is a variety of colors available.
24. These cute cat-shaped tea infusers can become a nice gift for tea lovers. They are easy to use and a breeze to remove without burning your fingers. The set includes 2 items, a pink one and a green one.
25. This wireless karaoke Bluetooth microphone can become a cool gift for those who love singing. The built-in high-quality Bluetooth module can be used as a wireless speaker, MP3 player, and recorder, compatible with various singing applications.
26. If you’re a lazy reader, buy yourself these 90-degree prism glasses for convenient reading while lying on the sofa. No more pain in your neck! You can lie on your back and read a book without bending your neck and back. Isn’t it great?
27. This stovetop coffee maker is a real gem. Available in 3-cup, 6-cup, and 9-cup sizes, the item is easier to use than an electric coffee machine. The seller offers this coffee maker in various colors, which means you can choose the one that will suit your interior in the best way.
28. If you know someone who can’t imagine their breakfast without waffles, give them this stuffed waffle maker as a gift. The device is super easy to use: just pour in batter, add stuffing ingredients, and fill with more batter. The waffles cook in minutes and turn out crispy outside and tender inside.
29. This rechargeable hand warmer is a winter must-have. Fully charged, it will keep your hands warm during 3 to 4 hours. There are various colors and designs available, which makes the item a perfect gift for your loved ones.
30. Wake up without stress and in good mood with this alarm clock that imitates sunrise. The sunrise simulation light with 7 natural sounds will be on gradually from 10% to 100% brightness by 30 minutes before alarm setting time. If you think 30 minutes is too long, you can set the process to 20 minutes or 10 minutes, depending on your needs.
