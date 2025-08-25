I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
Now, I’m earning $52 per hour or more, and I can easily make at least $1,300 a week. Based on my experience, I believe everyone should try working online — it’s a simple and flexible way to earn money. Here's an example:
Www.Richnow1
10 Children’s Masterpieces That Can Make You Hiccup From Laughter
I used to think I could never earn more than what my previous employer paid me — but I was wrong. The world is full of opportunities for those willing to take a chance.
Children can see the world in ways that adults never dreamed of. If you leave them unsupervised, you’re in for a surprise. They can depict their mom in such a surreal way that Picasso would be amazed, or they can draw something that can be used as a meme. In this article, you’ll find hilariously touching children’s masterpieces that are guaranteed to make you laugh out loud.
“A colleague’s daughter drew it in December and it absolutely illustrated the internal state of our department.”
“In daycare, they gave an assignment to draw something out of circles. When my daughter was praised for how beautifully she’d drawn the sun and clouds, she said it was the Solar System.”
“The teacher sent us the children’s masterpieces. I really hoped that the bearded man in the bottom row wasn’t me.”
“I’m the first one in green in the second row.”
“Creativity from daycare. This is probably Dad.”
Is this the kind of portrait every mom has?
“Son’s drawing of a bird. Oh, that glance...”
“The son drew this in daycare for the holiday.”
“This formidable animal has aroused all my senses at once this morning.”
“The graceful body, keen gaze and luxurious tail made me incredibly happy. My daughter is 4 years old.”
- I like the face and the eyes that look right into the soul. © Bob.H / Pikabu
“My 5-year-old daughter drew this picture. Said it was a dog. How perfectly it represents my state of mind.”
“My 5-year-old son brought me his drawing. When I asked him what it was, he said it was a hose.”
Bonus
- They did a test at preschool. That evening, my wife calls me with a shaky voice, saying we need to talk.
Turns out, our son drew everyone — even the dog — with colorful markers, but he drew me in black. The psychologist’s report said I’m a tyrant and our son is afraid of me.
I asked, “Son, why did you draw me in black?” He said, “Dad, the colored markers stopped working, so I had to use black. That’s why I drew you in black.” © Krebba / Pikabu
And here are more unforgettable children’s drawings.