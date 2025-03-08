10+ Couples Who Prove That True Love Keeps You Ageless

Some couples just get better with age, don’t they? They’ve got the spark that time can’t touch, proving that true love only gets stronger. Just like these 10+ couples, who are thriving, still head over heels for each other, and showing the world that some love stories are built to last.

“My wife and I at her high school prom, 2009 and 2023. Married 27.5 years now.”

"My husband and I in '87 and '24"

Which type of anti aging cream do you both use? Jcs901 / Reddit

"My parents in 1987 vs. now. They’ve been married for 36 years"

"My parents. 1992-2024"

“My parents at their wedding and on their most recent vacation”

"Your dad’s got swagger. You can just tell." ©Efficient-Quarter-18 / Reddit

"1972, the year we met, and 2024"

"2004 to 2024"

"My parents in 1996 and 2024"

"My parents in the 1970s and in their 70s"

"My wife and me at age 20 and at age 58 - still having a blast with each other."



You practically look the same. Turd_Nugget903 / Reddit

"My grandparents on their wedding night and 60 years later"

"The first pic of my wife and I together (2004) and the most recent (2025). We've been together 21 years! Mid-20s to mid-40s."