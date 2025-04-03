10 Crazy Facts About Human Body Not Many People Might Know About

Back in 2022, one user asked doctors a very tricky question on a specialized resource. The question read, “Dear Doctors: When I told my dentist that I’m having knee surgery this summer, she said to be sure the surgeon knows that my hair is naturally red and not dyed. She said redheads respond to pain drugs differently, and that she actually has to use more anesthetic on me. Is that really true?”

The doctors Elizabeth Ko, MD and Eve Glazier, MD, explained that less than 2% of the world has natural red hair, making it the rarest hair color. Red hair comes from MC1R gene variants, which also influence skin tone, UV sensitivity, and pain perception.

“Red hair is the only physical characteristic that indicates how much anesthetic a person needs,” adds anesthesia researcher Daniel Sessler, MD. “Redheads report more pain during procedures. Some studies also show that people with red hair are more resistant to local anesthetics. And they may need more general anesthesia to keep them sleeping during medical procedures.”