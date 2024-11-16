10 Easy Homemade Recipes Perfect for Fall

Autumn is a magical time when the world turns shades of yellow and orange, leaves fall, the air cools, and everything feels cozier. There’s nothing better than a warm cup of tea on a day off, right? Well, maybe some sweet treats to go with it! We’ve put together a list of our favorite autumn desserts that you’ll want to make again once you try them.

1. Sweet pumpkins

INGREDIENTS:

🎃100 g Oatmeal

🎃 150 ml milk

🎃 2 peeled apples

🎃 20 g butter

🎃 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

🎃 2 large eggs

🎃 chocolate

Recipe: Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). In a bowl, combine the oatmeal and milk, allowing it to soak for 5–10 minutes until the oats soften. Stir in the grated apples, melted butter, vanilla extract, and eggs, mixing well to form a smooth batter. Add a few drops of orange food coloring and mix until the color is evenly distributed. Lightly grease the silicone molds and fill them with the batter, ensuring each cavity is filled evenly. Bake in the preheated oven for 20–25 minutes, or until the cookies are set and lightly golden. Let them cool in the molds before carefully removing them. Once fully cooled, drizzle with melted chocolate for a finishing touch.

2. Banana bread

INGREDIENTS:

🎃3 ripe mashed bananas

🎃1 cup peanut butter

🎃 2 eggs

🎃 1 tablespoon baking powder

🎃 chopped chocolate

Recipe: Start by preheating your oven to 180°C (350°F) to ensure it’s ready for baking. In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients and mix thoroughly until you achieve a smooth, well-blended consistency. Once the mixture is ready, carefully pour it into a greased or lined loaf tin, or use a silicone mold if you prefer. For an extra touch of sweetness, sprinkle chocolate chips or chunks of chopped chocolate evenly over the top. Place the tin in the oven and bake for 50–55 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, indicating it’s fully cooked. Allow the loaf to cool in the tin for a few minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely. Slice and enjoy your delicious creation!

3. Sugar cookies

INGREDIENTS:

🎃 1 egg

🎃 200 g butter

🎃 200 g sugar

🎃 500 g flour

🎃 vanilla extract FOR THE ICING:

🎃 200 g flour sugar

🎃 1 egg white

🎃 food coloring

Recipe: Cream the softened butter with the egg and sugar until smooth, then gradually mix in the flour. Add the vanilla extract for flavor and knead the dough until it’s very soft but not crumbly. If the dough is too sticky, add a bit more flour. Roll out the dough into a thin layer, cut out your desired shapes, and bake in a preheated oven at 200-220°C (390-430°F) for 7–8 minutes, or until lightly golden. For the glaze, whisk the egg white until frothy, then gradually add the sugar, mixing until smooth. Divide the glaze into separate bowls and add food coloring to each, as desired, for decorating. Once you’ve decorated the cookies, let them rest until the glaze is fully set and dry.

4. Cinnamon rolls

INGREDIENTS:

🎃 100 ml milk

🎃 1 egg

🎃 3 tablespoons of oil

🎃 3 tablespoons of sugar

🎃 300 g wheat flour

🎃 1 bag of dry yeast

🎃 60 g brown sugar

🎃 50 g butter

🎃 5 g cinnamon FOR THE TOPPING:

🎃 100g white chocolate

🎃 100ml sweet cream

Recipe: Knead the ingredients into a soft dough and let it rise until doubled in size. Roll out the dough into a rectangle, spread with softened butter, and sprinkle evenly with sugar and cinnamon. Cut the dough into strips and roll each strip separately. Place the rolls on a baking tray, cover them, and let them rise again for about 15–20 minutes. Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F). Bake the rolls for around 20 minutes, or until golden brown. For the topping, drizzle with sweet cream and melted white chocolate, or mix sour cream with sugar and spread over the warm rolls.

5. Pumpkin bread

INGREDIENTS FOR THE DOUGH:

🎃 270g white bread flour

🎃 30g whole wheat bread flour

🎃 3g instant dry yeast

🎃 6g salt

🎃 15g olive oil

🎃 280g pumpkin purée FOR THE GLAZE:

🎃 1 egg

Recipe: Peel, dice, and cook the pumpkin until soft, then let it cool and mash into a smooth paste. Add yeast, salt, olive oil, and whole wheat flour, mixing well to dissolve everything. Add white flour, knead into a dough, and aim for a dough temperature of around 26°C (79°F) for best results. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes, then fold and refrigerate again for 18–24 hours. Pre-shape the dough and let it rest for 30 minutes. Arrange moist strings in a cross pattern on baking paper, spacing them evenly. Shape the loaf and place it in the center of the strings, cover it, and let it proof for 1.5 hours. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 180°C (355°F) with a fan or 200°C without. Once proofed, brush the loaf with egg wash twice, allowing it to dry between coats. Gently tie the strings around it, leaving room for expansion, and bake in a covered pan for 25 minutes. Then, uncover and bake for an additional 10 minutes to finish the crust. Let it cool before enjoying!

6. Patterned Swiss roll

INGREDIENTS FOR THE PATTERN:

🎃 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

🎃 3 large egg whites

🎃 1/2 cup powdered sugar

🎃 2/3 cup flour

🎃 gel food coloring



FOR THE CAKE:

🎃 3/4 cup flour

🎃 1/2 tsp baking powder

🎃 1/2 tsp baking soda

🎃 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

🎃 1/2 tsp salt

🎃 1 cup granulated sugar

🎃 2 tbsp brown sugar

🎃 3 large eggs

🎃 2/3 cup pumpkin purée

🎃 1 tsp vanilla extract

🎃 powdered sugar



FOR THE FILLING:

🎃1/2 cup unsalted butter

🎃1 1/2 cup powdered sugar

🎃1/4 tsp salt

🎃 1/4 cup half-and-half milk and cream

🎃 1/2 cup cream cheese

Recipe: Start by preparing a pattern batter. Mix ingredients until smooth, then divide it into four bowls, adding food coloring for each color. Transfer each color into a piping bag and trace your design onto a parchment-lined pan, freezing it to set. Next, make the pumpkin cake batter by whisking flour, baking soda, spices, and salt in one bowl. In another bowl, beat eggs and sugar until light, then add pumpkin and vanilla. Combine both mixtures and pour over the frozen design on the baking sheet, smoothing it out. Bake until set, then quickly flip the cake out, removing the parchment to reveal the design. While still warm, roll it with a sugared towel to avoid cracking. Prepare the cream cheese filling by beating butter, sugar, and salt until fluffy, then gradually add cream and cream cheese until smooth. Once the cake is cool, unroll it, spread the filling evenly, and carefully reroll. Wrap and chill before serving.

7. Peach cookies

INGREDIENTS:

🎃 1 2/3 cup all-purpose flour

🎃 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

🎃 1/4 teaspoon salt

🎃 1/2 cup butter, softened

🎃 1/2 cup powdered sugar

🎃 1 egg

🎃 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

🎃 3 Tablespoons sour cream

🎃 Lemon zest from 1 lemon FOR THE FILLING:

🎃 1/2 cup pecans or walnuts or almonds

🎃 1/2 cup peach jam

🎃 Reserved cookie crumbs FOR THE DECORATIONS:

🎃 2/3 cup Peach liqueur, divided

🎃 Red food coloring

🎃 Yellow food coloring

🎃 Fine sugar

🎃 Green leaves

Recipe: Preheat your oven to 350°F and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In a bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, and salt. In another bowl, cream butter with sugar and lemon zest until smooth, then add egg, vanilla, and sour cream, mixing until well combined. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture until a dough forms, being careful not to overmix. Scoop out tablespoon-sized dough balls, shape, flatten, and bake for 12–14 minutes until slightly browned. Cool completely and scoop out the centers for filling. For the filling, in a food processor, blend the cookie centers with ground nuts and peach jam until it forms a paste. Place the filling in a piping bag and fill the hollowed cookie centers, then match them together to form sandwiches. For decoration, dip each filled cookie half in yellow-colored juice and the other half in red juice. Let any excess liquid drain, then roll each cookie in sugar. For a final touch, add a small green leaf decoration if desired.

8. Pumpkin Brigadeiros

INGREDIENTS:

🎃1 14 oz can sweetened condensed milk (396 grams)

🎃1/4 cup pumpkin purée

🎃 1 tbsp unsalted butter FOR THE ROLLING:

🎃 1/2 cup granulated sugar

🎃 20 mini chocolate chips

Recipe: In a saucepan, combine sweetened condensed milk, pumpkin purée, and butter, stirring constantly over medium heat until it gently boils and thickens, about 15 minutes. When a spatula runs through the mixture takes a few seconds to come together, transfer it to a plate and chill it in the fridge for at least an hour. With buttered hands, roll small amounts into balls, make grooves with a toothpick for a pumpkin shape, and top each with a mini chocolate “stem.”

9. Pumpkin white chocolate blondies

INGREDIENTS:

🎃 3/4 cup unsalted butter

🎃 50g white chocolate

🎃 1 cup dark brown sugar

🎃 2 egg yolks

🎃 2 tsp vanilla

🎃 3/4 cup pure pumpkin purée

🎃 1 tbsp of pumpkin spice

🎃 1 1/2 cups AP flour

🎃 1/2 tsp baking soda

🎃 1 tsp kosher salt

🎃 150g white chocolate chips FOR THE FILLING:

🎃 150g butter browned

🎃 250g cream cheese

🎃 1 tsp vanilla

🎃 Pinch of salt

🎃 Splash of lemon juice

🎃 125g icing sugar

🎃 50g brown sugar

Recipe: Brown 3/4 cup of butter over medium heat, watching for browned bits to appear, then let it cool. Mix in white chocolate. In a separate bowl, whisk brown sugar and egg yolks until pale, add vanilla, and pumpkin purée, and combine with the butter mixture. Sift in dry ingredients, fold until just mixed, and add white chocolate chips. Pour into a lined 8×8 pan and bake at 350°F for 28–32 minutes. Check with a toothpick, it should have crumbs, but no wet batter. Add the cream cheese filling on top and decorate as you wish.

10. Lemon Meringue Macarons

INGREDIENTS:

🎃 205g icing sugar

🎃 190g ground almonds

🎃 144g egg whites (at room temperature!)

🎃 190g caster sugar

🎃 60ml water

🎃 food coloring paste/gel FOR THE FILLING:

🎃4 large egg yolks

🎃 2/3 cup (134g) granulated sugar

🎃1 tsp lemon zest (about 1 lemon)

🎃 80ml fresh lemon juice

🎃 1/8 teaspoon salt

🎃85g unsalted butter

Recipe: Start by wiping equipment with vinegar to remove grease, line your baking sheets, and measure ingredients. Blend icing sugar and almonds, sift to remove large pieces, then mix in 72 g of egg whites until you get a paste, adding food coloring if desired. For the meringue, heat sugar syrup to 118°C and whip egg whites until frothy before slowly adding the syrup and whipping to a glossy finish. Gently fold the meringue into the almond paste until the mix ribbons, then pipe onto baking sheets, tap to remove bubbles, and let them sit until dry to the touch. Bake for 12 minutes, let cool, For the lemon curd filling, set up a double boiler with simmering water in the bottom pot. In the top pot, whisk together egg yolks, sugar, lemon zest, juice, and salt, stirring constantly for about 10 minutes until thickened. Remove from heat, whisk in butter, and pour into a jar. Cover with plastic wrap to prevent the skin from forming. After everything is ready, pair similar-sized shells, add the filling, and press together.