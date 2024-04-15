12 True Stories That Ended With the Most Crushing Plot Twists

Life often takes unexpected twists and turns, catching us off guard when we least anticipate it. While some surprises add excitement and spice to our days, others can be quite profound. The stories we share in our article today revolve around startling discoveries that turned people’s lives upside down, leaving them stunned and incredulous.

  • I was seeing a guy for a few months, and then he told me he didn’t think he was ready for a serious relationship yet, fair enough. Then, three days later, he posted about his new girlfriend, and now they are expecting in November. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • A friend of mine, apparently he was sneaking out for a trip outside the city with his friends since his parents didn’t let him go. They were on motorbikes, already on their way outside of the city. Suddenly, he got into an accident with another bike. It was his dad he crashed into. © fuj-ii / Reddit
  • A girl went to my college freshman year and hung out in my dorm hall a lot. Fun-loving, always happy, constantly hyper, and smart. My roommate was crushing hard on her. She disappears from campus after that summer and doesn’t respond much to texts and whatnot.
    Three years later, suddenly her social media has life again... as Miss Pennsylvania. © stouf761 / Reddit
  • I worked at a Pizza place in high school, always joked about how the manager was stealing money to pay child support. He didn’t show up one day, and we found out he left the state with his girlfriend and stole about $500 from the store’s safe. © YaBoiNoct / Reddit
  • I learned that I was pregnant with my third child and was so excited to break the news to my then-husband. He ripped up the sonogram and said, «You’re going to get rid of it» while jabbing his finger into my chest.
    The divorce was finalized literally the day before I gave birth to our daughter. © OkRemote5 / Reddit
  • My dad joked to my mom and me about having a separate apartment. He also said he was certain I would pick him over my mom to live with (This was days before we moved into our new home). Turns out he really DID have an apartment and ended up leaving us. © AWildLexiAppears / Reddit
  • I was telling a client about a guy I met where I spend my summers. A real piece of work who had a bad reputation in town because he was caught cheating on his wife more than once and flashed money around like he was rich. He blew all his money trying to develop some property and now was running out of businesses in town who would work with him.
    She asked his name. It was her fiancé. So now I’m on the phone with my client who is crying because she was planning her wedding to a guy who had no money but a wife. © designgoddess / Reddit
  • I have a friend who had a super close family. He had four brothers, an uncle, his mom and dad, and another guy living at the house.
    Everything was great until everybody found out his uncle is really his biological father... © fencemya**offanddie / Reddit
  • He and I had just started dating, and he was going through a divorce while being low on money. I invited him for a romantic weekend. I gladly paid for a hotel room and food, helped him with gas money, and even gave him some grocery money for the next week. All on my treat, as I was happy to help, and I didn’t ask for repayment. I just suggested that he could get dinner (or something) next time we saw each other, if he could.
    When he got home, this man had the absolute audacity to text me to say that I was irresponsible with money. © TheBi**hIsBack*** / Reddit
  • Turns out I’m not just adopted; I’m someone’s «love child». My biological mom got pregnant, never told my dad, and gave me up. Shocked him when I found him. Shocked him even more when it turned out they had a relationship two years after I was born, resulting in a brother who she also kept quiet and gave up. © PositiveDatingMod / Reddit
  • I was the supervisor for a brand-new catering venue in our town. Our first wedding was your typical affair, pipe and drape, plenty of white everywhere, lovely people.
    At a year anniversary, our salespeople email the client. Turns out, the best man was having an affair with the bride the whole time she was engaged, and after they were married. So needless to say, they got divorced. © ManicFirestorm / Reddit
  • My girl and I dated for 8 years, and I was going to propose to her. I found out she had also been dating my brother’s best friend (close friend of mine too) for the last 2 years, and her plan was to get married to me and never tell me about her affair as she still loved me. © kcmcgrady1 / Reddit

