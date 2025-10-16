10 Face-Washing Habits That Can Mess With Your Skin

Cleansing is crucial, but more isn’t always better. Washing more than twice a day can strip away natural oils, leading to dryness and overproduction of sebum (hello, breakouts!).

On the other hand, skipping cleansing means dirt, sweat, and pollutants stay on your skin, clogging pores and dulling your complexion. Dermatologists recommend washing twice a day (morning and night) plus after heavy sweating.