10+Celebrities, Who Totally Rock Their 'No-Makeup, No Filters' Look
When we picture the lives of Hollywood stars, the first thing that usually pops into our heads is all the fancy stuff—red carpets, sparkling outfits, and picture-perfect glam. But honestly, it’s easy to forget that celebs are just people like us. They don’t spend every second of their lives glammed up for the cameras. In their day-to-day, they’re all about keeping it comfy and ditching the heavy makeup.
And let’s be real, seeing them like this is super relatable. Whether it’s a casual selfie at home, a beach day shot, or a no-makeup workout pic, it’s a nice reminder that even the most glamorous people in the world are perfectly cool with rocking their natural look. It’s a vibe we could all use more of—less pressure to be "on" all the time and more love for just being real.
Lili Reinhart
Celena Gomez
Kristin Davis
Michelle Pfeiffer
Bella Hadid
Lady Gaga
Jennifer Lopez
Alyssa Milano
Kate Winslet
Jennifer Garner
Cindy Crawford
Salma Hayek
And here's a recent study that found men actually look more masculine while wearing makeup. Read more to find out the details of this survey and the amazing facts it has brought to the surface.