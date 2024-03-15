10 Hairstyles That Can Ruin Even a Flawless Look

Even the most elaborate look can be spoiled by a bad hairstyle which can easily make you look 10 years older, distort your facial features or even your body. We’ve put together 10 hairstyles that are worth avoiding.

Contrasting coloring

Contrast coloring is considered outdated. Nowadays, more natural and soft transitions are in vogue. Smooth and barely noticeable accents on individual strands look much more refined and sophisticated, adding freshness to your look and volume to your hair.

Blunt bob with baby bangs

Recently, some celebrities returned to a controversial trend from the 1990s and got very short bangs. However, stylists believe that women after 40 should avoid baby bangs because these can make them look older.

Straight bangs that reach eyebrows

Many people believe that these bangs help you visually correct the height of the forehead and make the face more symmetrical. But it can play a bad joke on your appearance — it can visually age a person and steal hair volume.

Complicated braids

We are used to seeing Rosamund Pike with short, straight hair. But recently, the actress appeared in public with a slightly longer hairstyle. But it doesn’t always look up-to-date, like these braids, for example. Currently, complicated braids are giving way to simpler hairstyles. The more natural and careless hairstyle with braids is better.

Unnatural hair coloring

Hilary Duff decided to make drastic changes in her looks after the divorce from her first husband, and we can understand that. But bright, unnatural colors, like blue, green, or pink, are becoming less and less popular. More muted shades that emphasize individuality without being too extravagant are in fashion now.

Middle-parted, chin-length bob

Hair stylists believe that this bob often emphasizes fine lines, wrinkles and signs of thinning hair on mature women. It’s best to opt for a bob with a side parting or a pixie cut.

Bob with blunt bangs

Experts believe that this haircut can visually add age. The length of the bangs is key here. If it covers the eyebrows, it highlights signs of aging. In addition, the jaw seems more massive than it really is.

Shaved sides

Haircuts with shaved sides were at the peak of popularity 15 years ago, but now they are losing their positions. Many people believe that this type of haircut distorts the appearance. But Tilda Swinton just loves short haircuts and has stayed loyal to them for many years. Let’s look at the photos above: in the left photo, the actress’s sides look too short, while in the right photo, the hair softly frames her face.

Thick side-swept bangs

These bangs tend to distort facial features because they can easily cover one eye. In addition, they draw attention to skin imperfections.

Mallet

The mallet hairstyle can be roughly described as «shorter in the front, longer in the back.» Modern fashion trends tend to favor more harmonious and versatile haircuts that can be easily adapted to different looks.

