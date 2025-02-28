10 Job Candidates Who Made the Most Surprising Moves in Interviews

“I had one job interview that was for my first manufacturing job, up until then I had only ever worked fast food jobs. The interview went okay, but I felt like the interviewer didn’t seem comfortable with me as a prospect.

I’m sure at the time I was an obvious first timer straight out of high school. And he seemed eager to show me the door and move on. I decided to try asking if I could have a tour of the facility before I left so I could get a feel for what kind of people and skills they needed in their industry.

I got the tour and got showed most of the factory floors through 3 buildings. Showed off my bilingual skills with a couple workers he introduced me to, and more or less had a more casual speaking dynamic as we talked about their product, tolerances required deadlines and things.

By the time we got back to his office he had me come back in again and said alright, ’I’ve determined you’ll do just fine, let me print up an offer of employment and be here next Saturday for orientation.’ I’ll always remember that as the turning point in my career when I graduated from minimum wage work. Forever grateful to that hiring manager for giving me a chance.”



