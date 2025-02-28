10 Job Candidates Who Made the Most Surprising Moves in Interviews
Job interviews are often filled with rehearsed answers, polite formalities, and careful attempts to impress. Most interviews follow the usual script—until a candidate throws a curveball. From outrageous confessions to shockingly bold moves, these jaw-dropping moments left hiring managers speechless. Buckle up for the wildest interview bombshells ever!
1.
“’I will not work past 5pm, my family comes first. If that’s a problem, I understand, no hard feelings — I just needed it said up front so you don’t expect otherwise from me.’
My future boss’s response: ’I’m out of here by 4. 330 on the days my kids play baseball. You’ll fit in fine here.’
Best job I ever had.”
© Allisade / Reddit
2.
“I had one job interview that was for my first manufacturing job, up until then I had only ever worked fast food jobs. The interview went okay, but I felt like the interviewer didn’t seem comfortable with me as a prospect.
I’m sure at the time I was an obvious first timer straight out of high school. And he seemed eager to show me the door and move on. I decided to try asking if I could have a tour of the facility before I left so I could get a feel for what kind of people and skills they needed in their industry.
I got the tour and got showed most of the factory floors through 3 buildings. Showed off my bilingual skills with a couple workers he introduced me to, and more or less had a more casual speaking dynamic as we talked about their product, tolerances required deadlines and things.
By the time we got back to his office he had me come back in again and said alright, ’I’ve determined you’ll do just fine, let me print up an offer of employment and be here next Saturday for orientation.’ I’ll always remember that as the turning point in my career when I graduated from minimum wage work. Forever grateful to that hiring manager for giving me a chance.”
© gdzeek / Reddit
3.
“Just recently applied for a job that I had zero skills in, and they would have to teach me from the ground up.
Told them in the interview: ’The fact that I do not know what I am doing is the biggest strength I have. You will be able to mold and shape me into the worker you need me to be, instead of me being stuck in habits that might not be beneficial.’
Literally got a call offering me the job on my way home.”
© Unmask***** / Reddit
4.
“Interviewer: ’So I can’t help but notice that you don’t have two years experience, like the ad stated is a requirement for the job. Why did you apply?’
Me: ’Well, I figured I had nothing to lose. If you don’t offer me the job, I will be in the same position I was in yesterday, and if you do... brilliant!’
They said they loved the ’bold go get ’em attitude’ and gave me the job.”
© sprogger / Reddit
5.
“Not that crazy, but I was asked, ’Who would you say is your role model?’
I replied confidently, ’I don’t have one.’
’Why?’
’Because then the best you can ever be is them.’ Got the job. Turned it down.”
© RedditClueless / Reddit
6.
“Two interviewers plus me. Internal position. One was my former boss and one was my prospective boss.
Prospective boss: ’Do you have any questions for us?’
Me: ’When can I start?’
They both looked at each other in shock and started laughing. Got the job.”
© TaleAsOldAsTime / Reddit
7.
“At the end of what seemed like a pretty good interview, I asked, ’Are there any concerns you might have about offering me this position that we can discuss now?’ They looked at each other and both replied with variations of, ’I don’t think so.’
I don’t know if it got me the job, but at the very least I caught them off guard and maybe planted the seed that there’s no reason why they shouldn’t hire me.”
© michaelnpdx / Reddit
8.
“My buddy had a phone interview with Google. Just before they started, he asked, ’Is it alright if I use Bing during the interview?’
They thought it was hilarious. He made it through the rest of the process and has been working there for a few years now.”
© NiBuch / Reddit
9.
“I’m gonna cheat a bit because this is what I said to actually get the interview and eventually the job. I’m an artist, so you have to take a test to get the job.
Well they sent me the test, and after I finished it, I sent it to them, then they sent it back for refinements, and it kept going back and forth a couple of times until they said, ’Well you know, it’s not an urgent position that we need to fill, so you can try at another time when you are more prepared.’
To this I answered, ’You obviously know that my skills are good since you kept in touch and asked for modifications. Also, all that you asked me to change is a matter of taste. If you hire me, being there in person, there will be better communication, better transfer of ideas, and I’m sure that we’ll create great stuff.’
The next message from them was, ’When can we schedule an interview?’ I’m glad I didn’t fall for it when they told me to give up. I got the job.”
© ThoughtfulRider / Reddit
10.
“’Can you be bribed with baked goods?’
I was being interviewed by 2 ladies for an office job, and I had been working as a baker for 9 years prior.
They both laughed ... then said yes.”
© Mostlyatnight_mostly / Reddit
Some candidates play it safe—these ones went all in. Whether it was a power move, an overshare, or sheer audacity, these interview moments won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Would you dare to drop a bombshell in your next interview?