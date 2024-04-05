10 kitchen gizmos you didn’t know you needed

Whether you’re a pro chef or an amateur cook, prepare to be amazed! It turns out that the right tools can make a serious difference. And we have a whole list of products that can hack your cooking routine. Let’s take your kitchen game to the next level.

1. This oil dispenser is a game-changer. Aside from being stylish, it is also quite versatile. It has 2 functions. You can change it from pour to spray in the blink of an eye. Now you can measure out just the right amount of oil.

The device is well-designed; you will not see any drips or spills. It is also heat-resistant and totally odor-free.

Promising review: I got this, so I didn’t have to keep buying the spray olive oil. This is super nice to prevent using too much oil and convenient. Both ways of using it are easy. It is also easy to clean. — Meghan

2. There will be no dust or dirt in your oil with Oiladdin, the oil pourer. With it, you’ll be able to pour your oil without any drips or leakages. Gently push the device down the bottle to create a seal (the same way you’d put a bottle stopper). It is perfect for olive oil, vinegar, and more.

The product is made of high-quality silicone and is easy to clean. It is also very sturdy and long-lasting. Fits most bottle sizes.

Promising review: Functional and adorable! It does a great job at preventing oil from leaking down the side of my olive oil bottle, and it hasn’t popped off while pouring. — Razzlebeedaz

3. Now meet Eggondola, the egg poacher. It looks pretty cute, is easy to use, and will save you quite some time. The process is as follows: Oil the gondola, add the egg inside, and then put it to boil. Enjoy your eggcellent meal!

This silicone egg poacher will float without turning over, ensuring the perfect result. A fully runny yolk takes 3 minutes, a somewhat set yolk with a runny middle takes 4 minutes, and a firm yolk takes 5 minutes.

Promising review: This is about as easy as it gets to make a poached egg, and it’s so cute. I definitely use it more because it’s so fun. Plus, it is easy to clean. — E.b. Stec

4. Your pasta will come out more than perfect with this microwave pasta cooker. And it will save you a ton of time and effort. There is no need to break the spaghetti in half to fit in a small pot or to get out that large and heavy pot just to make spaghetti anymore. You don’t have to stir anything to prevent it from sticking to the bottom. Just follow the instructions and enjoy the result.

Using this product is a breeze. Measure, cook, and drain your pasta. And you only need one container for that. One serving will take approximately 12 to 13 minutes.

Promising review: I like that it cooks in the microwave and strains from the same container. There are fewer dishes to clean up, and that’s a plus. — Tom

5. This original gadget will de-stem strawberries and any other soft fruits (or veggies) fast and easily. Use it for making jellies, preserves, and a variety of desserts.

The huller is quite safe and easy to use; you need to push the button and make a simple twist. It is easy to clean, too. It also works great on pineapples.

Promising review: BUY THIS!! It’s amazing!!! It’s so easy and works every time. Push the button, insert it into the strawberry, release the button, and twist to remove it. Best purchase I’ve made in a while!! — Kristy A.

6. This manual acrylic juicer is simple, sturdy, and functional. The design is highly aesthetic and will bring sophistication to your kitchen. You can squeeze the juice directly into the dish to add flavor to your cooking.

The product is environmentally friendly. You can safely put the remaining juice in the fridge right in the squeezer. Easy to wash.

Promising review: This is from the same company, just the older version. This is the best lemon squeezer that I have ever found. Fast and easy. I have been using my old one for over a year now, and it finally pooped out on me. I think it was my fault; it broke because I put too large of a slice in it.

I am ordering 2 this time. It is the best! Don’t try to squeeze giant chunks of lemon, or it will break.

This is a fabulous product. I love it! I just got 4 for Christmas for my family; they love them. Get one, you won’t be disappointed. — Richard D Palmer

7. Keep your foods fresh longer by using these silicone food huggers. Now you can successfully avoid using plastic wraps. Perfect for leftover lemons, limes, oranges, apples, tomatoes, onions, and more.

The product is easy to use and easy to clean, and it is dishwasher-safe. This set of nifty little food covers is a total money-saver. No more wasted food or spending cash on plastic wrap.

Promising review: I have had them one day and already will be ordering more. Today it fit perfectly on an orange and a tomato I had cut, but I can see needing more of these for lemons and limes. — Susan

8. Use these stainless-steel scissors to cut your pizza into perfect bite-sized slices quickly and easily. The cutter is so efficient that all the toppings will neatly stay in their place. It will cut through thick crusts, too.

The slicer comes with a special spatula shoe. It works as a pizza server.

Promising review: There was nothing to dislike about this product. It is so awesome and cuts just like a pair of scissors; it cuts pizza just like paper. I use only this pizza cutter for easy-cut pieces. And I absolutely love ❤️ it. I wish I had it sooner, but I have it now!!! — Suzanne M. Koch

9. This silicone pastry brush is of top-notch quality. It is uniquely designed and well-made. With it, coating your tasty meals and desserts with just the right amount of sauce is a pure delight.

The brush is made of food-grade material, and the bristles are designed to repel smells. The product is dishwasher-safe, which means absolutely no fuss with cleaning it.

Promising review: This is made of a good-quality material. It’s cute but extremely functional. I would buy it again. — Rebecca M

10. Now that is a cute, easy, and convenient way to boil eggs. This egg holder prevents eggs from moving around and cracking while boiling. You can also keep the eggs in the holder for easy storage.

This device is eggzactly what you need in your kitchen! It features a heat-resistant handle and fits up to 6 large eggs. It is easy to put them in and take them out, which is very convenient.

Promising review: I bought this for a serotonin boost because it’s ridiculously cute. Little did I know how utterly functional it was. No more cracking eggs while dropping them into the pot; no more fishing them out; no more putting them back into the damp cardboard carton where they inevitably are forgotten, right next to the equally neglected bag of spring mix.

Just in the pot, out of the pot, and into the fridge, where they cutely greet me every time I open the door. It gives me 5 seconds of joy every time. Highly recommend. — Kitty M.

We hope you liked our picks and filled your shopping carts with some of these ingenious gems. They will make your cooking process more optimized and the time spent on cooking much more pleasant.