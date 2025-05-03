10 Must-Know Tips That Could Save You When No One Else Can

If your pupils reflect not red, but white in a photo, you need to visit a doctor immediately because it can be a sign of something serious going on in your eye. White, gray, silvery, or yellow instead of the usual red reflection on your eye pupils means leukocoria. The term comes from Greek and literally means "white pupil"—it’s also sometimes called “cat’s eye pupil.”

Normally, when light shines into your eyes—like in a flash photo—it creates a faint red reflex due to light bouncing off the retina. But if something blocks that reflection, it can cause leukocoria.

This symptom is most common in children and can be linked to serious eye conditions, but it can also happen in adults. The good news? In adults, the underlying causes are usually less dangerous. Either way, if you notice it, it’s worth getting checked out!