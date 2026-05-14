10 Manicure Trends That Feel Like Jewelry for Your Nails This Summer 2026, From Ombré to Strawberry to French

Pearly pink nails are the soft, luminous manicure trend that nail technicians are recommending above almost everything else for summer 2026, particularly for anyone with gray hair. This shimmering, iridescent pink nail polish finish has a gentle, jewelry-like glow that catches the light beautifully and looks effortlessly sophisticated on every nail length. Beauty experts agree that pearly pink is the single most flattering and universally wearable manicure trend of the entire summer 2026 season.

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