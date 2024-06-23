10 Must-Haves to Feel Comfortable This Summer

Ah, summer! That awesome time of year when the sun shines brighter, the days get longer, and our patience for sweating through our clothes grows shorter. Comfort is key, whether we’re planning beach getaways, backyard barbecues, or just trying to survive the unbearable heat (often along with our four-legged companions). So, let’s throw on sunglasses and dive into the sea of summer essentials!

1. Get these comfortable cooling mats for summer days to prevent your pets from getting exhaustingly hot. This item is an absolute must for any pet parent. Each mat is made of ice-silky materials and is soft, breathable, and comfy.

The product is easy to use. There is no need to freeze or cool it before use. It is also easy to clean (it is machine-washable).

Promising review: My cats LOVE this mat!!! I was skeptical it would cool them off at first, and I was surprised to see how simple the product was when I got it. But it really works! It’s cool to the touch and very soft! It was a lifesaver during crazy hot days when temperatures were in the 90s and there was no AC indoors! I want one for myself! It’s totally worth buying it! — Helena Laranetto

2. This portable handheld fan is not just any fan. It’s your personal breeze in pocket-sized form. And it doesn’t just bring you cooling relief; it is also equipped with a built-in rechargeable flashlight. To top that off, you can use the device as your backup power bank.

Among the perks of the product are an automatic shut-off when it’s touched and a low noise level. A fully charged battery lasts for a long time—up to 14 hours with 2-speed and 21 hours with 1-speed.

Promising review: This fan has saved my sweaty butt multiple times now. I originally bought it for travel to the PNW; the room I was staying in had no air conditioning, but this baby lasted the whole night on my bedside table, keeping me nice and cool.

But really, this fan proved itself during the Cincy Night 2 concert when it was 90 degrees and 80% humidity. This fan lasted the whole show at full blast as we passed it back and forth along our row to keep us all cool. It folds up small enough to fit in your clear bag and can charge your phone!! 1000000/10 stars. — Jessica Bunch

3. Stay hydrated this summer with this versatile stainless steel bottle! It comes with a removable straw, which allows you to sip right through it. And if you prefer, you can also swig through the wide-mouth spout.

The product keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. It features a cup-holder-friendly base. The wide opening allows you to add ice and clean it easily.

Promising review: Definitely worth the hype. I’ve waited to buy because I already had 2 Stanley’s and didn’t see a reason to spend the extra money, but I’m so glad I did! This water bottle is super practical; it fits in my car’s cup holder, and it’s not too heavy to carry around. Overall, just a really good water bottle to have! — Brieana

4. Stay safe under this sun & rain canopy umbrella. It will be great for camping, the beach, and sports events. The product features UPF 50+ sun protection. It is also perfectly water-repellent.

The canopy is made of polyester and features side-zippered windows for efficient airflow. It is supported by steel ribs and a steel stretcher. It comes with a telescoping pole with a plastic tip.

Promising review: Dog approved! Bought this prior to taking a vacation to the beach, instead of renting or buying an umbrella after arriving at my destination. The umbrella is easy to set up, and the air vents add an extra layer of protection from blowing away in the wind. Very sturdy material, lightweight considering the size, and easy to collapse and fold back into the carrying sleeve. — Dude

5. Make delicious refreshers using these popping pearls. They come in various flavors: yogurt, mango, peach, and passion fruit. Each one tastes great. Just choose one to your liking.

Another name for these popping pearls is bursting boba. They have a tasty fruit juice filling and are made of seaweed extract.

Promising review: My kids loved these refreshers, since we are hours away from an actual shop I had to improvise and do what moms do best :) - JackieB

6. Do not underestimate the summer heat’s influence on your skin. Keep your skin properly moisturized with this barrier-boosting cream. It provides long-lasting hydration and makes your skin look luscious.

This blue hyaluronic cream is hypoallergenic and sensitive-skin-friendly. The pods are refillable, which is a big plus. This means 70 percent less plastic consumption.

Promising review: I’m using Retin A, so my skin is dryer than it used to be. I still can get a little shine in my T-zone, and I would say I have combo skin, even though not as much as it used to be. I’m picky with moisturizers under makeup because they have to help with dry patches, be good for fine lines, and also not make my T-zone look bad during the day.

This one checks all of the boxes! You don’t need too much of it; I just put it all over and rub it in. I’ve also had no issues with piling. I’ll definitely repurchase! — Niki

7. Use this soft, lightweight blanket to stay cool and comfy this summer. Perfect for a good night’s sleep—no more tossing and turning. You can also get cozy with it in a car, park, beach, train, or aircraft. The product is both breathable and skin-friendly. Plus, it is pretty due to the unique diamond pattern design.

This cool-to-the-touch blanket is made from rayon derived from bamboo (that is where the product gets its cooling properties). It is also machine-washable—all the more reason to get it.

Promising review: Great lightweight blanket for summer. I ordered gray, and I’m happy with the color, softness, and weight. I have a king-size bed, and after washing the blanket in cold water, I still had an 11″ drop on each side. — Nicole

8. This portable, wearable neck fan will make you feel 10 times better on a hot summer day. It is lightweight, which makes it super easy to use for a long time without getting tired of it.

This device is quiet enough and will not interfere with your activities. The fan is made of food-grade TPE material, which is very durable and safe.

Promising reviews: Amazing for hot weather; great purchase. — Ashlee S

This neck fan delivers! A small yet powerful fan with multiple settings for comfort and airflow control. It absolutely delivers! Battery life is great, and it’s easily rechargeable. Good for long hair, short hair, and lengths in between. Worth the money.

A must-have item for those of us who are regularly exposed to and affected by the summer heat! If you’re hard of hearing, this may impede hearing further, as the fans sit just below the ears. However, with the click of a button, you can turn it off, so you never miss a conversation. Very user-friendly! — Alicia Ballard

9. These inflatable pool lounge chairs are a must-have for a superb summer vacation. They come with a supportive headrest—so relaxing and comfy. The chairs are also pretty sturdy and long-lasting.

This product features a soft fabric mesh that keeps you cool in the water. It is also foldable, compact, and easy to store.

Promising review: The chairs were used at the beach for 1 week. It is easy to inflate and adjust with the strap. Many people talked about the seams ripping; these chairs were dragged against a concrete pool for a week and there were no rips. I would buy them again! — Amazon Customer

10. Definitely take these comfortable protective water shoes with you next time you have a river or lake trip. They are highly breathable and fast-drying. Very handy!

The bottom of each shoe is pretty supportive. And a flexible neckline makes them easy to put on and take off.

Promising review: Super comfy! Very cute!! The fit was snug but not too small, if that makes sense. Not gonna lie, I was apprehensive when I took them out of the bag, but they are comfortable and sturdy.

This is coming from a person with poor balance due to a spinal injury, but they made it through a day of tubing and are still going strong!! Threw them in the wash, and they still look good! I don’t feel ripped off. Definitely worth the money. I will be buying more!! — Nicole Wright

We hope you like these products and will have maximum comfort using them. No need to stress over those typical annoying problems anymore; now you can just relax and enjoy these summer months.