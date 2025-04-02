10 Nail Trends That Were Once Popular but Now Belong to the Past
Nail fashion evolves just as quickly as clothing trends, and 2025 is all about fresh, modern, and wearable designs. If you’re still holding onto some of these outdated styles, it might be time to swap them for the latest trending looks. Here’s what’s out and what’s in for nails this year!
1. Super long stiletto nails
Too long, overly sculpted nails might be losing some of their spotlight in 2025. Bold statement lengths will always be around, but shorter lengths with “softer shapes” have become more popular and will continue to grow in popularity in 2025.
2. Marble design
Marble nail designs have been popular in recent years, but they’re getting out of fashion now. This design can be replaced with a timeless monochrome coating that looks natural and freshens up the look.
3. Classic French tips
In the last two years, French tips dominated the trends, with endless iterations springing up — from burgundy French tips to lemon French tips. The thick version is outdated now, while last year’s favorite is also losing its popularity. In 2025, opt for trendy block-neutral nails and sheer milky hues instead.
4.Glow-in-the-dark polish
Glow-in-the-dark polish is the novelty t-shirt of the nail scene: fun for five seconds, but ultimately, a big NO. Unless you’re actively trick-or-treating or a professional raver, there is no reason your nails should be glowing from across the room.
5. Duck nails
Duck nails, also known as flared nails, spoke more to the shape of the manicure, as opposed to the design, as the nails were wide at the top and gradually narrowed toward the nail bed; kind of like an upside down triangle. They created heated debates on social media, but they are likely to be out of fashion this year.
6. Burgundy nails
Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson predicts a decline in burgundy nails while she thinks bright reds can endure, along with taupe and mocha shades.
7. Over-the-Top 3D Embellishments
“Excessively chunky embellishments that make nails impractical for daily life are starting to feel less relevant. For those that still want to rock the 3D look, more subtle details like pearls, delicate crystals and hand-sculpted 3D elements are still popular” — said nail expert Mazz Hanna, CEO of Nailing Hollywood.
8. Chrome nails
Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett believes chromes are on their way out. They just look too cold. She suggests opting for pearlescent and ultra-glossy top coats for an elevated and expensive-looking manicure.
9. Mix-and-Match Nail Art
Although intricate sets with a different design on each nail were popular in 2024, the simpler look has more staying power.
10. Acrylic Extensions
Acrylic nail extensions have been a popular choice for those seeking longer, stronger nails. But due to the rising popularity of healthier alternatives like non-toxic polishes, structured manicures that support nail strength and gently soak-off methods, they are losing popularity.
